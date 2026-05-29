I'm sticking with the iPhone 17 Pro, since this Android champion is great by day but bad at night





Great photographers can take great photos even with a potato in their hands, but for better or worse, 99.9% of us aren't Herb Ritts or Garry Winogrand, to quote a few names.



We, the mere mortals, need something extra to compensate for our photography shortcomings and this "something" usually is great cameras. High dynamic range, pin-sharp details, millions of pixels worth of resolution, rich tones and, above all, Auto exposure, Auto settings, Auto profiles, Auto HDR.



You know what? The Auto mode can be great, too. There's something about the whole point-and-shoot experience that captivates old and young, left and right all over the world.



Setting up your lights in a studio, having a professional makeup artist and model, working with backgrounds and super expensive interchangeable lenses and cameras… that's great. But being able to capture a fleeting moment with the candy bar-sized gadget in your pocket is super satisfying, too.



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Thankfully, these brands have mostly succeeded in their attempt to push the mobile camera envelope.



I like the taste of Chinese cameras

I'm no slave to any particular phone brand, as there is no such thing as "the perfect camera phone". I'm a fan of Samsung's consistent Galaxy S Ultra results with its main sensor in daylight; I bow before Apple's selfie game on the iPhones… but I also experiment with what the vast majority of people would call "obscure brands".



Of course, PhoneArena readers know these brands very well – I'm talking about Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Honor, OnePlus.







While Apple and Samsung rely on software tricks more often than not, the aforementioned OEMs tend to bet on the hardware side of things. Their flagships almost always come with ~1-inch massive sensors, with two dedicated zoom cameras, with bright apertures (to let in more light) and even offer external add-ons like grips and teleconverters.



Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The new Xiaomi

That's why I'm always interested in what Xiaomi, for example, has to offer. Even if it's a China-exclusive phone: I don't care, if it grabs my attention, I'm ordering one.



The most recent flagship killer by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi 17T Pro: a potent and serious premium device without the eye-watering price of the



My colleague Vic was lucky enough to spin it for a quick shooting session (both in the day and at night). While the full in-depth review is cooking, he put the



It looks like I'll be sticking with the



But why?

While the Xiaomi 17T Pro's cameras seem to excel in daylight, there's something that bugs me when they're used at night.



In a nutshell, the new phone comes* with: I'm stunned by what both the best Android phones and iOS devices can accomplish in terms of camera performance in 2026.Great photographers can take great photos even with a potato in their hands, but for better or worse, 99.9% of us aren't Herb Ritts or Garry Winogrand, to quote a few names.We, the mere mortals, need something extra to compensate for our photography shortcomings and this "something" usually is great cameras. High dynamic range, pin-sharp details, millions of pixels worth of resolution, rich tones and, above all, Auto exposure, Auto settings, Auto profiles, Auto HDR.You know what? The Auto mode can be great, too. There's something about the whole point-and-shoot experience that captivates old and young, left and right all over the world.Setting up your lights in a studio, having a professional makeup artist and model, working with backgrounds and super expensive interchangeable lenses and cameras… that's great. But being able to capture a fleeting moment with the candy bar-sized gadget in your pocket is super satisfying, too.Otherwise, brands wouldn't try so desperately to offer us better and better cameras every year – one of the few smartphone fronts that still hasn't totally plateaued and we see real innovation.Thankfully, these brands have mostly succeeded in their attempt to push the mobile camera envelope.I'm no slave to any particular phone brand, as there is no such thing as "the perfect camera phone". I'm a fan of Samsung's consistent Galaxy S Ultra results with its main sensor in daylight; I bow before Apple's selfie game on the iPhones… but I also experiment with what the vast majority of people would call "obscure brands".Of course, PhoneArena readers know these brands very well – I'm talking about Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Honor, OnePlus.While Apple and Samsung rely on software tricks more often than not, the aforementioned OEMs tend to bet on the hardware side of things. Their flagships almost always come with ~1-inch massive sensors, with two dedicated zoom cameras, with bright apertures (to let in more light) and even offer external add-ons like grips and teleconverters.That's why I'm always interested in what Xiaomi, for example, has to offer. Even if it's a China-exclusive phone: I don't care, if it grabs my attention, I'm ordering one.The most recent flagship killer by Xiaomi is the Xiaomi 17T Pro: a potent and serious premium device without the eye-watering price of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra (~$1,000 vs ~$1,700, converted directly from their EU prices).My colleague Vic was lucky enough to spin it for a quick shooting session (both in the day and at night). While the full in-depth review is cooking, he put the Xiaomi 17T Pro versus the iPhone 17 Pro and got us several photo samples.It looks like I'll be sticking with the iPhone 17 Pro, and I'm not even an iPhone user.While the Xiaomi 17T Pro's cameras seem to excel in daylight, there's something that bugs me when they're used at night.In a nutshell, the new phone comes* with:





A large 1/1.3-inch sensor for the main camera

A 50 MP 1/2.76-inch sensor for the telephoto

A 13 MP 1/3-inch ultra-wide * (These sensors are not yet confirmed, but it's highly likely that the info is correct)



As I said, in the daytime, things look amazing:









< Xiaomi 17T Pro iPhone 17 Pro >

< Xiaomi 17T Pro iPhone 17 Pro >

< Xiaomi 17T Pro iPhone 17 Pro >

< Xiaomi 17T Pro 5X iPhone 17 Pro 4X >

< Xiaomi 17T Pro 2X iPhone 17 Pro 2X >

< Xiaomi 17T Pro iPhone 17 Pro >

< Xiaomi 17T Pro iPhone 17 Pro >

< Xiaomi 17T Pro iPhone 17 Pro >

iPhone 17

< Xiaomi 17T Pro iPhone 17 Pro >





Both phones are under $1,100. The Xiaomi has a 7,000 mAh battery with 100W charging speeds. This, plus its cameras and solid display, are its most notable features. The iPhone 17 Pro has probably been the most beloved flagship in the world for the past eight months, and it needs no introduction.





I remain firmly on team Android once again, but for a camera phone, I'd go with the iPhone 17 Pro because of those night time shots. I realize I'll be giving up those glorious daytime tones by Xiaomi, but I often shoot after sunset and I would rather not make a compromise.

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But once it gets dark, the Xiaomi 17T Pro seems to produce too "heavy", too contrasty images:In the example above, the buildings look too harsh, the overall scene is unnatural. Look how much more natural and relaxed the iPhone makes it look. True, the school in the front might be a bit more detailed in the Xiaomi photo, but the iPhone gets it right.Portraits look great on both phones, but I tend to vote Apple on this one as the skin colors seem more precise (especially in the second example):Zoom in the day time belongs to the Xiaomi 17T Pro, look at those gorgeous details and colors:And it's a clear iPhone win once the sun sets:The ultra-wide battle is the battle where the 13 MP Xiaomi doesn't seem to have a chance against thePro and its 48 MP sensor: