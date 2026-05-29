iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
Apple may need to pay significantly more to make its iPhone 18 Pro camera plans true.
The iPhone 18 Pro may get a variable aperture main camera. | Image by Macworld
As the tech industry is bracing for the full impact of the RAMageddon on the price of every gadget you can imagine, Apple appears to be unbothered by the rising component costs. That’s evident from a new rumor that the most significant rumored upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro may come at a significant cost.
Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new variable aperture lens with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but that may lead to a significant cost increase. According to reputable Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new lens could add 50% to the price of the camera unit compared to the one used in the iPhone 17 Pro devices.
The phone that could be called iPhone 20 may also have a major camera component upgrade, but for its ultra-wide camera. That’s when Apple could move from flip-chip packaging to an improved chip-on-board (COB) design.
In practical terms, that would make the ultra-wide camera module thinner or smaller without affecting its performance. This could leave more space for other components or let Apple provide higher image quality with a component of the same physical size.
Variable aperture is a nice feature that’s unlikely to have any significant impact on the way the vast majority of iPhone owners use their phones. I’ve already explained in depth why advanced videographers are probably the only people that would truly appreciate the new feature.
Having the rumored new colors as the only noticeably new thing about the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple appears to have taken a break with this year’s Pro phone. Still, Samsung is already rumored to also add a variable aperture lens for the Galaxy S27 Ultra camera, despite discontinuing the feature after the Galaxy S10.
The more pressing question, of course, is whether that camera upgrade and the component cost increase will affect the end price of the iPhone 18 Pro. Various sources have claimed that Apple is ready to lower its margins just to avoid any price increases in hopes of winning a larger market share. However, things in the tech industry seem to get worse, even before the company chooses pricey upgrades with questionable impact.
Look, I’m definitely not enthusiastic about the variable aperture, but even if I was, I wouldn’t want to pay extra for it. Weren’t we in the age of AI? Make the AI simulate the different aperture effects and sell me an affordable phone, or just quit it with the AI things and bring prices down. Either way, don’t make me pay extra for features I’m not into, please.
iPhone 18 Pro’s camera upgrade may be quite expensive
Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new variable aperture lens with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but that may lead to a significant cost increase. According to reputable Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new lens could add 50% to the price of the camera unit compared to the one used in the iPhone 17 Pro devices.
While the feature is not confirmed, the variable aperture is among the most widely rumored improvements to this year's devices, and it has reportedly entered production. The component will replace the f/1.78 fixed aperture on the last few iPhone Pro models, with Chinese company Sunny Optical set to supply about half of the orders.
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iPhone 18 Pro dummy units. | Image by Sonny Dickson
The phone that could be called iPhone 20 may also have a major camera component upgrade, but for its ultra-wide camera. That’s when Apple could move from flip-chip packaging to an improved chip-on-board (COB) design.
In practical terms, that would make the ultra-wide camera module thinner or smaller without affecting its performance. This could leave more space for other components or let Apple provide higher image quality with a component of the same physical size.
Could a camera improvement be enough for Apple fans?
Variable aperture is a nice feature that’s unlikely to have any significant impact on the way the vast majority of iPhone owners use their phones. I’ve already explained in depth why advanced videographers are probably the only people that would truly appreciate the new feature.
What would be a good reason for Apple to increase the iPhone 18 Pro price?
Having the rumored new colors as the only noticeably new thing about the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple appears to have taken a break with this year’s Pro phone. Still, Samsung is already rumored to also add a variable aperture lens for the Galaxy S27 Ultra camera, despite discontinuing the feature after the Galaxy S10.
The more pressing question, of course, is whether that camera upgrade and the component cost increase will affect the end price of the iPhone 18 Pro. Various sources have claimed that Apple is ready to lower its margins just to avoid any price increases in hopes of winning a larger market share. However, things in the tech industry seem to get worse, even before the company chooses pricey upgrades with questionable impact.
Don’t charge me for this, Apple
Look, I’m definitely not enthusiastic about the variable aperture, but even if I was, I wouldn’t want to pay extra for it. Weren’t we in the age of AI? Make the AI simulate the different aperture effects and sell me an affordable phone, or just quit it with the AI things and bring prices down. Either way, don’t make me pay extra for features I’m not into, please.
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