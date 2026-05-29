MediaTek just dropped a budget chip with cores the Pixel 10 lacks

What MediaTek just put on the table

What the Dimensity 7500 offers

MediaTek says those cores mean faster app switching and quicker installs. The more interesting part is what they expose about a pricier rival. Here are the specs it is working with:





Octa-core CPU: four Arm C1-Pro cores at 2.6 GHz and four C1-Nano cores at 2 GHz

Arm Mali-G625 MC2 GPU and an NPU 850 with about double the previous AI performance

5G up to 5.2 Gbps, Wi-Fi 6E, plus support for 200 MP cameras and 4K HDR capture

How much does raw chip power weigh on your next phone pick? Make or break. A flagship behind on chips is a no-go. Zero. I buy Pixels for camera and software, not specs. A lot. I love that cheap phones are closing the gap. If it runs smooth daily, the benchmark numbers can wait. Vote 6 Votes

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Why this matters for your next budget phone

Cheap silicon, expensive lesson

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