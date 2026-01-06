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Amazon just made its iPad mini A17 Pro promo even harder to pass up

Now $109 off, this tiny yet powerful device is a dream come true for iPadOS fans.

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A person holds the iPad mini A17 Pro with both hands while playing a game on it.
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Remember Amazon’s deal on the iPad mini A17 Pro from not long ago? Well, it’s slightly more attractive right now. A couple of weeks ago, you could save $100 on 128GB models, but you can now get the unit in Starlight or Blue at $109 off its original price.

iPad mini A17 Pro: now $109 off

$109 off (22%)
Amazon has improved its latest iPad mini A17 Pro offer, making this ultra-compact device even harder to resist. Right now, you can grab the 128GB model in Starlight or Blue with a $109 discount. Don't miss out.
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Although this isn’t the best promo we’ve ever seen, it’s the biggest discount you can grab right now. So, if you’re after an ultra-compact device with extra-strong muscle, now’s the time to act.

With its 8.3-inch display, this is one of the most compact tablets on the market. But don’t let size fool you — the A17 Pro chip delivers crushing horsepower across the board. The iPadOS device is equally suitable for everyday use, multitasking, and gaming. Yep, it even runs some console-grade titles like Assassin’s Creed, making it a surprisingly versatile powerhouse.

Like the more premium iPad Air M3 and iPad Pro M5, this Apple model features a pretty good-looking design. Plus, thanks to its tiny size, it fits perfectly in backpacks without taking up much space. And with some Apple Intelligence features on deck, you can quickly edit emails, generate replies, have fun with Sketch to Image, and more.

Is battery life any good? Very much so. We’ve estimated the latest iPad mini can last over nine hours of nonstop browsing, which is remarkable given its small size. That said, charging the 5,078Wh battery takes quite a bit of time — a full top-up can take almost two hours.

Curious for more insights on this Apple tablet? Check out our full iPad mini A17 Pro review. And if you’re already feeling tempted, this is the perfect chance to upgrade without paying a premium price. Grab the 128GB variant in Blue or Starlight and save a tempting $109 with Amazon’s latest offer.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Apple iPad - Deals History
148 stories
04 Feb, 2026
The smaller-sized iPad Air M3 is back at a fantastic price on Amazon
02 Feb, 2026
Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount
31 Jan, 2026
Powerful iPad Air M2 with cellular support is a hit at $220 off right now
23 Jan, 2026
The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is down to its second-best price, but not for long
16 Jan, 2026
The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount
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