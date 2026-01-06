Amazon just made its iPad mini A17 Pro promo even harder to pass up
Now $109 off, this tiny yet powerful device is a dream come true for iPadOS fans.
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iPad mini A17 Pro from not long ago? Well, it’s slightly more attractive right now. A couple of weeks ago, you could save $100 on 128GB models, but you can now get the unit in Starlight or Blue at $109 off its original price.Remember Amazon’s deal on the
Although this isn’t the best promo we’ve ever seen, it’s the biggest discount you can grab right now. So, if you’re after an ultra-compact device with extra-strong muscle, now’s the time to act.
With its 8.3-inch display, this is one of the most compact tablets on the market. But don’t let size fool you — the A17 Pro chip delivers crushing horsepower across the board. The iPadOS device is equally suitable for everyday use, multitasking, and gaming. Yep, it even runs some console-grade titles like Assassin’s Creed, making it a surprisingly versatile powerhouse.
Is battery life any good? Very much so. We’ve estimated the latest iPad mini can last over nine hours of nonstop browsing, which is remarkable given its small size. That said, charging the 5,078Wh battery takes quite a bit of time — a full top-up can take almost two hours.
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Although this isn’t the best promo we’ve ever seen, it’s the biggest discount you can grab right now. So, if you’re after an ultra-compact device with extra-strong muscle, now’s the time to act.
With its 8.3-inch display, this is one of the most compact tablets on the market. But don’t let size fool you — the A17 Pro chip delivers crushing horsepower across the board. The iPadOS device is equally suitable for everyday use, multitasking, and gaming. Yep, it even runs some console-grade titles like Assassin’s Creed, making it a surprisingly versatile powerhouse.
Like the more premium iPad Air M3 and iPad Pro M5, this Apple model features a pretty good-looking design. Plus, thanks to its tiny size, it fits perfectly in backpacks without taking up much space. And with some Apple Intelligence features on deck, you can quickly edit emails, generate replies, have fun with Sketch to Image, and more.
Is battery life any good? Very much so. We’ve estimated the latest iPad mini can last over nine hours of nonstop browsing, which is remarkable given its small size. That said, charging the 5,078Wh battery takes quite a bit of time — a full top-up can take almost two hours.
Curious for more insights on this Apple tablet? Check out our full iPad mini A17 Pro review. And if you’re already feeling tempted, this is the perfect chance to upgrade without paying a premium price. Grab the 128GB variant in Blue or Starlight and save a tempting $109 with Amazon’s latest offer.
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