The iPad Air M3 is way easier to recommend at this Amazon price
Who said you must pay full price for a powerful iPad?
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iPad mini A17 Pro deal that was too good to ignore. But those who don’t need an ultra-compact powerhouse aren’t left out. Now, Amazon is offering a generous $109 discount on the larger (and certainly more capable) iPad Air M3.Yesterday, I shared an
Granted, Black Friday dropped the 11-inch model to an even lower price, but I really don’t think that sale will return. If you’ve missed it, this is your next chance to save big on one of the best iPads money can buy.
As you can see from the iPad Air M3 review, this device is powerful enough for most users. The M3 chip is a laptop-grade processor that handles everything from daily tasks to demanding apps and heavy gaming titles.
For binge-watchers, this device also boasts pretty well-sounding speakers. The dual system delivers landscape stereo sound, boasting bass, decent mids, and nice volume. While we’re on the topic of streaming, let’s also discuss battery life.
All things considered, I can’t help but recommend the 11-inch iPad Air M3. Sure, the display may not be groundbreaking — but it provides excellent value for money. Plus, now that it’s $109 off its original $600 price, it’s a dream come true for many. Hurry up and save at Amazon before this sale expires.
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Granted, Black Friday dropped the 11-inch model to an even lower price, but I really don’t think that sale will return. If you’ve missed it, this is your next chance to save big on one of the best iPads money can buy.
As you can see from the iPad Air M3 review, this device is powerful enough for most users. The M3 chip is a laptop-grade processor that handles everything from daily tasks to demanding apps and heavy gaming titles.
While performance is truly flagship here, the display isn’t quite as eye-catching. You get an LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. And yet, viewing angles are spot-on, colors look vivid, and the resolution is crisp — the best Apple offers outside the Pro lineup.
For binge-watchers, this device also boasts pretty well-sounding speakers. The dual system delivers landscape stereo sound, boasting bass, decent mids, and nice volume. While we’re on the topic of streaming, let’s also discuss battery life.
On a single charge, you can get about seven hours of video or nearly 10 hours of browsing. On the downside, topping it up takes over two hours. And while that’s mostly on par with other iPadOS devices, options like the OnePlus Pad 3 take significantly less time to charge completely.
All things considered, I can’t help but recommend the 11-inch iPad Air M3. Sure, the display may not be groundbreaking — but it provides excellent value for money. Plus, now that it’s $109 off its original $600 price, it’s a dream come true for many. Hurry up and save at Amazon before this sale expires.
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