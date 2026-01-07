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The iPad Air M3 is way easier to recommend at this Amazon price

Who said you must pay full price for a powerful iPad?

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A person holds the iPad Air M3 in front of their face, showing off the Apple logo.
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Yesterday, I shared an iPad mini A17 Pro deal that was too good to ignore. But those who don’t need an ultra-compact powerhouse aren’t left out. Now, Amazon is offering a generous $109 discount on the larger (and certainly more capable) iPad Air M3.

11-inch iPad Air M3: save $109

$109 off (18%)
With its premium design and capable performance, the iPad Air M3 is one of the best iPads you can buy. And now, it's a much smarter buy, thanks to Amazon's 18% discount. That brings the 128GB model in Blue under $490.
Buy at Amazon
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Granted, Black Friday dropped the 11-inch model to an even lower price, but I really don’t think that sale will return. If you’ve missed it, this is your next chance to save big on one of the best iPads money can buy.

As you can see from the iPad Air M3 review, this device is powerful enough for most users. The M3 chip is a laptop-grade processor that handles everything from daily tasks to demanding apps and heavy gaming titles.

While performance is truly flagship here, the display isn’t quite as eye-catching. You get an LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. And yet, viewing angles are spot-on, colors look vivid, and the resolution is crisp — the best Apple offers outside the Pro lineup.

For binge-watchers, this device also boasts pretty well-sounding speakers. The dual system delivers landscape stereo sound, boasting bass, decent mids, and nice volume. While we’re on the topic of streaming, let’s also discuss battery life.

On a single charge, you can get about seven hours of video or nearly 10 hours of browsing. On the downside, topping it up takes over two hours. And while that’s mostly on par with other iPadOS devices, options like the OnePlus Pad 3 take significantly less time to charge completely.

All things considered, I can’t help but recommend the 11-inch iPad Air M3. Sure, the display may not be groundbreaking — but it provides excellent value for money. Plus, now that it’s $109 off its original $600 price, it’s a dream come true for many. Hurry up and save at Amazon before this sale expires.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Apple iPad - Deals History
148 stories
04 Feb, 2026
The smaller-sized iPad Air M3 is back at a fantastic price on Amazon
02 Feb, 2026
Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount
31 Jan, 2026
Powerful iPad Air M2 with cellular support is a hit at $220 off right now
23 Jan, 2026
The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is down to its second-best price, but not for long
16 Jan, 2026
The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount
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