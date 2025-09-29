Amazon slashes $150 off the 13-inch iPad Air (M3), plunging it to its lowest price ever

iPad Air M3, 13-inch (M3): Save $150 on Amazon! $150 off (19%) Get the 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip at its lowest price on Amazon and save $150 in the process. You just can't go wrong when buying this slate. It packs a punch and delivers a pleasant viewing experience. Plus, it's a no-brainer at its current price. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

As always, we encourage you to get one as soon as possible, since there’s no way of knowing how long this incredible promo will stay up for grabs. The truth is that this tablet brings a lot to the table, making it a true must-have.With its M3 chip, this is an absolute powerhouse, capable of handling any task or game, no matter how demanding. So, if you want a tablet with flagship-level performance at a more reasonable price, this is the perfect choice.It’s great for streaming your favorite Apple TV+ series as well, boasting a gorgeous 13-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with a 2732 x 2048 resolution. That said, the screen is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, which you get used to, and it also has only 600 nits of peak brightness, which might make viewing in direct sunlight a challenge. However, you shouldn’t have any issues indoors.Therefore, if you intend to use the tablet mainly outdoors, you may want to upgrade to one of the Pro models. But if you plan to use it mainly at the office or inside the comfort of your home, don’t overthink it—get a brand-new M3-powered 13-inch iPad Air with this deal now while you can still snag it at its lowest price ever!