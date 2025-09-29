Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon slashes $150 off the 13-inch iPad Air (M3), plunging it to its lowest price ever

With its flagship-level performance and a gorgeous display, this is the perfect choice for shoppers who don't want to overspend. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding an iPad Air M3.
Getting an iPad Air at a massive discount is one of the best financial decisions someone in the Apple ecosystem can make. Being the middle ground between the entry-level iPad and the uber-premium iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the best choice if you want a powerful slate that’s great for work and play without overspending. And it becomes an even bigger bargain when you attach a nice, juicy discount to it.

That’s why we were thrilled to see Amazon offering a $150 discount on the Wi-Fi-only, M3-powered iPad Air with 128GB of storage in Starlight, bringing the 13-inch model down to just under $650. And we were even more pleased when we saw that this is also the lowest price ever for this particular version. If this isn’t an unmissable deal, we just don’t know what is!

iPad Air M3, 13-inch (M3): Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (19%)
Get the 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip at its lowest price on Amazon and save $150 in the process. You just can't go wrong when buying this slate. It packs a punch and delivers a pleasant viewing experience. Plus, it's a no-brainer at its current price. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As always, we encourage you to get one as soon as possible, since there’s no way of knowing how long this incredible promo will stay up for grabs. The truth is that this tablet brings a lot to the table, making it a true must-have.

With its M3 chip, this is an absolute powerhouse, capable of handling any task or game, no matter how demanding. So, if you want a tablet with flagship-level performance at a more reasonable price, this is the perfect choice.

It’s great for streaming your favorite Apple TV+ series as well, boasting a gorgeous 13-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with a 2732 x 2048 resolution. That said, the screen is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, which you get used to, and it also has only 600 nits of peak brightness, which might make viewing in direct sunlight a challenge. However, you shouldn’t have any issues indoors.

Therefore, if you intend to use the tablet mainly outdoors, you may want to upgrade to one of the Pro models. But if you plan to use it mainly at the office or inside the comfort of your home, don’t overthink it—get a brand-new M3-powered 13-inch iPad Air with this deal now while you can still snag it at its lowest price ever!

Amazon slashes $150 off the 13-inch iPad Air (M3), plunging it to its lowest price ever

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Xiaomi 17’s mimicry of the iPhone 17 doesn’t seem to be helping

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Verizon is down again for some customers

by Anam Hamid • 1

Pixel QPR Beta issue breaks key native, default Android app

by Alan Friedman • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless