Amazon slashes $150 off the 13-inch iPad Air (M3), plunging it to its lowest price ever
With its flagship-level performance and a gorgeous display, this is the perfect choice for shoppers who don't want to overspend. Don't miss out!
Getting an iPad Air at a massive discount is one of the best financial decisions someone in the Apple ecosystem can make. Being the middle ground between the entry-level iPad and the uber-premium iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the best choice if you want a powerful slate that’s great for work and play without overspending. And it becomes an even bigger bargain when you attach a nice, juicy discount to it.
As always, we encourage you to get one as soon as possible, since there’s no way of knowing how long this incredible promo will stay up for grabs. The truth is that this tablet brings a lot to the table, making it a true must-have.
It’s great for streaming your favorite Apple TV+ series as well, boasting a gorgeous 13-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with a 2732 x 2048 resolution. That said, the screen is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, which you get used to, and it also has only 600 nits of peak brightness, which might make viewing in direct sunlight a challenge. However, you shouldn’t have any issues indoors.
Therefore, if you intend to use the tablet mainly outdoors, you may want to upgrade to one of the Pro models. But if you plan to use it mainly at the office or inside the comfort of your home, don’t overthink it—get a brand-new M3-powered 13-inch iPad Air with this deal now while you can still snag it at its lowest price ever!
That’s why we were thrilled to see Amazon offering a $150 discount on the Wi-Fi-only, M3-powered iPad Air with 128GB of storage in Starlight, bringing the 13-inch model down to just under $650. And we were even more pleased when we saw that this is also the lowest price ever for this particular version. If this isn’t an unmissable deal, we just don’t know what is!
With its M3 chip, this is an absolute powerhouse, capable of handling any task or game, no matter how demanding. So, if you want a tablet with flagship-level performance at a more reasonable price, this is the perfect choice.
