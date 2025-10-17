Weekly deals roundup: $200 off Galaxy S25, $370 off Galaxy S25 Ultra, $400 off Z Fold 7, and more

Are you looking to cross some items off your holiday shopping list early this year or treat yourself to the perfect Christmas gift without waiting until December or spending a small fortune? Then you've certainly come to the right place, especially if you missed out on Amazon's huge Prime Day sale and Best Buy's own spectacular Techtober event last week.





Believe it or not, some of the fall's top mobile tech deals are still available (without obligatory memberships or other strings attached), and although their number is predictably lower than last Friday, their appeal may have actually been enhanced by this sense that they could go away at any minute, and at least in a few cases, never return.

Get the three best offers out there before they're gone!

Samsung Galaxy S25 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Icyblue Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1049 99 $1419 99 $370 off (26%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Whitesilver Color, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $400 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





Obviously, I don't expect any one of you dear readers to take advantage of all three of these amazing promotions. But if you're trying to find the greatest Android phone around right now in terms of bang for your buck, this top three is without a doubt the place to start (and, possibly, end) your search.

The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 at a rare $200 discount is clearly ideal for power users who still prefer a compact handset over the gargantuan screens that have become the norm over the last few years, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB storage is just affordable enough (for what it offers) to make hardcore Samsung fans forget that a Galaxy S26 Ultra (with a somewhat questionable design) is right around the corner.





Now, I know what you're going to accuse me of, but let me assure you I had no intention to "shill" for Samsung when I curated this week's deals roundup. It's a simple coincidence that the three most attractive gadgets around are all members of the company's Galaxy, as I couldn't ignore (or relegate) the Z Fold 7 's huge $400 discount (with no special requirements) just to seem more objective. After all, that is objectively one of the best foldable phones money can buy today.

These other phenomenal smartphone deals are also unlikely to last long

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) $150 off (50%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue Color, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $35 off (18%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Blue Black Color, US Version Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) $200 off (50%) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $150 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $400 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $410 off (37%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Silver Color Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 13 $749 99 $899 99 $150 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free Magnetic Half-Pack Case Included Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $250 off (23%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Blue Shadow Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola





If I were a betting man, I'd wager that Amazon will run out of Motorola Razr+ (2025) inventory before the end of the day. That's just a hunch and a guess, of course, but it's based on the fact that the high-end flip phone is somehow cheaper right now than during the recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza.



This week's top three tablet promotions are nothing to sneeze at either

Lenovo Idea Tab $56 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen and Folio Case Included Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 3 $90 off (13%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $175 off (18%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





Look, I'm not going to lie to you, this category of my weekly deals roundups has seen better days, both in terms of the quantity and quality of the special offers brought to your attention.









The Lenovo Idea Tab, meanwhile, is almost unbelievably affordable with not just a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, but both a handy stylus and a protective case included in a crazy low price.

What's not to love about these two stellar smartwatch deals?

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $99 $199 99 $101 off (50%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $170 off (34%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Light Blush Sport Band (S/M Size) Buy at Amazon





I'm honestly asking you that, because as hard as I try, I can't find anything wrong with a half-off Samsung Galaxy Watch FE and a cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 10 sold at a massive 34 percent discount of its own.





The best headphones deals open a world of possibilities for different budgets

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $30 off (30%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White and Graphite Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $60 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $79 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max $99 off (18%) Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging, Starlight Color Buy at Amazon





It's never too early to stock up on stocking stuffers, and what better way to put a big smile on a loved one's face than with the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds FE... at an (almost) unbeatable price? That's not a rhetorical question, mind you, as I know at least three products some folks would appreciate more than the Galaxy Buds Fan Edition.











