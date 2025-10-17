Weekly deals roundup: $200 off Galaxy S25, $370 off Galaxy S25 Ultra, $400 off Z Fold 7, and more
This week's massive batch of top mobile tech deals from around the web is headlined by three amazing Samsung phones, with many other products from other brands also selling at great prices.
Are you looking to cross some items off your holiday shopping list early this year or treat yourself to the perfect Christmas gift without waiting until December or spending a small fortune? Then you've certainly come to the right place, especially if you missed out on Amazon's huge Prime Day sale and Best Buy's own spectacular Techtober event last week.
Believe it or not, some of the fall's top mobile tech deals are still available (without obligatory memberships or other strings attached), and although their number is predictably lower than last Friday, their appeal may have actually been enhanced by this sense that they could go away at any minute, and at least in a few cases, never return.
Get the three best offers out there before they're gone!
Obviously, I don't expect any one of you dear readers to take advantage of all three of these amazing promotions. But if you're trying to find the greatest Android phone around right now in terms of bang for your buck, this top three is without a doubt the place to start (and, possibly, end) your search.
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 at a rare $200 discount is clearly ideal for power users who still prefer a compact handset over the gargantuan screens that have become the norm over the last few years, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB storage is just affordable enough (for what it offers) to make hardcore Samsung fans forget that a Galaxy S26 Ultra (with a somewhat questionable design) is right around the corner.
Now, I know what you're going to accuse me of, but let me assure you I had no intention to "shill" for Samsung when I curated this week's deals roundup. It's a simple coincidence that the three most attractive gadgets around are all members of the company's Galaxy, as I couldn't ignore (or relegate) the Z Fold 7's huge $400 discount (with no special requirements) just to seem more objective. After all, that is objectively one of the best foldable phones money can buy today.
These other phenomenal smartphone deals are also unlikely to last long
If I were a betting man, I'd wager that Amazon will run out of Motorola Razr+ (2025) inventory before the end of the day. That's just a hunch and a guess, of course, but it's based on the fact that the high-end flip phone is somehow cheaper right now than during the recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza.
Last year's Moto G Power 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G mid-rangers, meanwhile, might soon go away simply because of their age, leaving the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G as quite possibly your top budget 5G option out there this holiday season. Unless, of course, you can afford the significantly more sophisticated and costlier Galaxy S25 FE or the even pricier Galaxy S25 Edge (which could shockingly be discontinued before long as well).
As for the OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), I'm not sure the three Android high-enders could ever be described as affordable (no, not even at a $400 discount), but for the right buyer, these can certainly be the best options today as far as value for money is concerned.
This week's top three tablet promotions are nothing to sneeze at either
Look, I'm not going to lie to you, this category of my weekly deals roundups has seen better days, both in terms of the quantity and quality of the special offers brought to your attention.
But while I don't have any deeply discounted iPads or Surface Pros to recommend this week, the OnePlus Pad 3 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ are clearly among the best Android tablets available today, and at least for a little while longer, they can still be had at (almost) their lowest prices ever.
The Lenovo Idea Tab, meanwhile, is almost unbelievably affordable with not just a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, but both a handy stylus and a protective case included in a crazy low price.
What's not to love about these two stellar smartwatch deals?
I'm honestly asking you that, because as hard as I try, I can't find anything wrong with a half-off Samsung Galaxy Watch FE and a cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 10 sold at a massive 34 percent discount of its own.
No, these are obviously not the very best smartwatches you can buy after this year's Apple Watch Series 11 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 launches, but if you're on a tight budget ahead of the holidays (and who isn't?), they're at worst worth taking into consideration and at best absolute must-buys... before their prices inevitably go up.
The best headphones deals open a world of possibilities for different budgets
It's never too early to stock up on stocking stuffers, and what better way to put a big smile on a loved one's face than with the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds FE... at an (almost) unbeatable price? That's not a rhetorical question, mind you, as I know at least three products some folks would appreciate more than the Galaxy Buds Fan Edition.
I'm talking, of course, about Apple's AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation), AirPods Pro 2 (with active noise cancellation), and the over-ear AirPods Max (with active noise cancellation), all three of which are naturally a lot costlier than the Galaxy Buds FE, but also a lot cheaper and thus more attractive than usual.
