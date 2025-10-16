Amazon is now incredibly selling the Motorola Razr+ (2025) at a $400 discount in two colors
Is this the best foldable phone you can buy ahead of the holidays? I think so, at least if you hurry and take advantage of Amazon's insane new deal.
Are you still looking for the perfect foldable phone at the best possible price after Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza and Best Buy's Techtober sale last week? I don't know about "perfect" (because I'm not sure such a thing exists in today's mobile industry), but the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) delivers some pretty amazing bang for your buck at an unprecedented $400 discount.
Released just a few months ago (as the name suggests), this bad boy is more affordable right now than both earlier this week and during that aforementioned 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days event. Obviously, Amazon no longer requires a Prime membership to reduce your Razr+ (2025) spending to an absolute minimum, and if you hurry, you can even choose between "Mocha Mousse" and "Hot Pink" colorways at the same massive 400 bucks under the handset's $999.99 list price.
That makes this promotion more flexible and attractive for more people than most previous Amazon and Best Buy offers, which focused entirely on a Hot Pink model that's clearly not for everyone. In case you're wondering, both Best Buy and Motorola itself are currently charging $100 more than Amazon for all Razr Plus (2025) color options, and believe it or not, this bonkers new deal makes the Plus foldable exactly as affordable as the "vanilla" Razr (2025).
The differences between the two devices are pretty obvious, as the model that's typically no less than $300 costlier comes with a considerably larger cover screen, more powerful processor, better cameras, faster charging, and even a thinner profile.
The affordable new Razr Plus sports a remarkably large 6.9-inch primary display. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Perhaps even more importantly, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) somehow manages to be a lot cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the time of this writing while basically matching the screen real estate of Samsung's latest ultra-high-end clamshell. The same goes for things like the storage and memory count, and while the Z Flip 7 is somehow both thinner and equipped with a larger battery than its lower-cost rival, I feel like the Razr Plus is the smarter buy at the moment, as well as quite possibly the best foldable you can get before the holidays.
