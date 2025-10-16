Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Amazon is now incredibly selling the Motorola Razr+ (2025) at a $400 discount in two colors

Is this the best foldable phone you can buy ahead of the holidays? I think so, at least if you hurry and take advantage of Amazon's insane new deal.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr Plus (2025)
Are you still looking for the perfect foldable phone at the best possible price after Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza and Best Buy's Techtober sale last week? I don't know about "perfect" (because I'm not sure such a thing exists in today's mobile industry), but the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) delivers some pretty amazing bang for your buck at an unprecedented $400 discount.

Released just a few months ago (as the name suggests), this bad boy is more affordable right now than both earlier this week and during that aforementioned 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days event. Obviously, Amazon no longer requires a Prime membership to reduce your Razr+ (2025) spending to an absolute minimum, and if you hurry, you can even choose between "Mocha Mousse" and "Hot Pink" colorways at the same massive 400 bucks under the handset's $999.99 list price.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$400 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options
Buy at Amazon

That makes this promotion more flexible and attractive for more people than most previous Amazon and Best Buy offers, which focused entirely on a Hot Pink model that's clearly not for everyone. In case you're wondering, both Best Buy and Motorola itself are currently charging $100 more than Amazon for all Razr Plus (2025) color options, and believe it or not, this bonkers new deal makes the Plus foldable exactly as affordable as the "vanilla" Razr (2025).

The differences between the two devices are pretty obvious, as the model that's typically no less than $300 costlier comes with a considerably larger cover screen, more powerful processor, better cameras, faster charging, and even a thinner profile.


Perhaps even more importantly, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) somehow manages to be a lot cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the time of this writing while basically matching the screen real estate of Samsung's latest ultra-high-end clamshell. The same goes for things like the storage and memory count, and while the Z Flip 7 is somehow both thinner and equipped with a larger battery than its lower-cost rival, I feel like the Razr Plus is the smarter buy at the moment, as well as quite possibly the best foldable you can get before the holidays.

Amazon is now incredibly selling the Motorola Razr+ (2025) at a $400 discount in two colors

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
108 stories
16 Oct, 2025
Amazon is now incredibly selling the Motorola Razr+ (2025) at a $400 discount in two colors
13 Oct, 2025
Amazon and Best Buy are outdoing themselves with this never-before-seen Motorola Razr (2024) deal
06 Oct, 2025
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount
02 Oct, 2025
Epic Razr+ (2024) bundle deal that delivers nearly $700 in total value is back
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Mint Mobile' launches new MINTernet home internet service taking aim at big cable

by Johanna Romero • 1

Don't ship your phone to T-Mobile without reading this first

by Alan Friedman • 2

Motorola's newest Moto G-series phone comes with a 7,000mAh battery and a crazy low price

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless