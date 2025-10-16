Amazon is now incredibly selling the Motorola Razr+ (2025) at a $400 discount in two colors

foldable phone





Released just a few months ago (as the name suggests), this bad boy is more affordable right now than both Released just a few months ago (as the name suggests), this bad boy is more affordable right now than both earlier this week and during that aforementioned 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days event. Obviously, Amazon no longer requires a Prime membership to reduce your Razr+ (2025) spending to an absolute minimum, and if you hurry, you can even choose between "Mocha Mousse" and "Hot Pink" colorways at the same massive 400 bucks under the handset's $999.99 list price.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $400 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options Buy at Amazon





Razr Plus (2025) color options, and believe it or not, this bonkers new deal makes the Plus foldable exactly as affordable as the "vanilla" That makes this promotion more flexible and attractive for more people than most previous Amazon and Best Buy offers, which focused entirely on a Hot Pink model that's clearly not for everyone. In case you're wondering, both Best Buy and Motorola itself are currently charging $100 more than Amazon for all(2025) color options, and believe it or not, this bonkers new deal makes the Plus foldable exactly as affordable as the "vanilla" Razr (2025)

The differences between the two devices are pretty obvious, as the model that's typically no less than $300 costlier comes with a considerably larger cover screen, more powerful processor, better cameras, faster charging, and even a thinner profile.









a lot cheaper than the Z Flip 7 Razr Plus the Perhaps even more importantly, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) somehow manages to becheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the time of this writing while basically matching the screen real estate of Samsung's latest ultra-high-end clamshell. The same goes for things like the storage and memory count, and while theis somehow both thinner and equipped with a larger battery than its lower-cost rival, I feel like theis the smarter buy at the moment, as well as quite possibly best foldable you can get before the holidays.







