Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

I took more than a hundred photos with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Vivo X300 Pro. The results might surprise you.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Camera Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S26 Ultra on the left, Vivo X300 Pro on the right
Can Samsung beat the camera super phone Vivo X300 Pro? | Image by PhoneArena
The new Galaxy S26 Ultra aims to take the top spot in the camera space with faster apertures for the main and telephoto cameras.

However, Samsung has not made any upgrades to the hardware beyond that, and most importantly — Samsung hasn't upgraded the sensor sizes, probably the most decisive factor for image quality.

In comparison, we have the camera specialist Vivo with its latest X300 Pro. It features larger sensors and two color profiles to choose from, one with more vibrant colors and one with more realistic ones. The company also partners with Zeiss for its lens construction. 

Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now

$579 99
$1299 99
$720 off (55%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can save up to $720 at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. You also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with your purchase. Alternatively, you can get $150 credit for add-ons, no trade-in required.
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro Camera Specs:


Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
vivo X300 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vivo X300 Pro
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 15 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.7
Focal Length: 85 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 50 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs vivo X300 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Looking at the hardware, the main camera on both is roughly the same size, but the Galaxy has the advantage of a wider f/1.4 aperture vs f1.6 on the Vivo.

The ultra-wide cameras are very similar in specs too, with the Galaxy once again having a slightly faster aperture (f/1.9 vs f/2.0 on the Vivo).

However, the Vivo has a big advantage in telephoto quality. It uses a much bigger 1/1.4-inch type sensor, compared to a nearly twice as small 1/2.5-inch one on the Galaxy. Vivo also does not have a secondary telephoto camera, while the Galaxy has a 5X one and a 3X one.

Recommended For You

Also read:

Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:

Main Camera











Zoom








Ultra-wide Camera











Selfie





So, who is the winner in your view: the new Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Vivo X300 Pro?

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Now $260 off, the Razr (2025) plunges to an all-time low price
Now $260 off, the Razr (2025) plunges to an all-time low price
Premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers way more bang for buck at this price
Premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers way more bang for buck at this price
This familiar Motorola Razr (2026) design and a (small) upgrade are essentially confirmed now
This familiar Motorola Razr (2026) design and a (small) upgrade are essentially confirmed now
Samsung’s “Hey Plex” assistant may already be changing on the Galaxy S26
Samsung’s “Hey Plex” assistant may already be changing on the Galaxy S26
Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak
Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless