Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

The new Galaxy S26 Ultra aims to take the top spot in the camera space with faster apertures for the main and telephoto cameras.





However, Samsung has not made any upgrades to the hardware beyond that, and most importantly — Samsung hasn't upgraded the sensor sizes, probably the most decisive factor for image quality.





In comparison, we have the camera specialist Vivo with its latest X300 Pro. It features larger sensors and two color profiles to choose from, one with more vibrant colors and one with more realistic ones. The company also partners with Zeiss for its lens construction.



