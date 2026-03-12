Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
I took more than a hundred photos with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Vivo X300 Pro. The results might surprise you.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can Samsung beat the camera super phone Vivo X300 Pro? | Image by PhoneArena
The new Galaxy S26 Ultra aims to take the top spot in the camera space with faster apertures for the main and telephoto cameras.
However, Samsung has not made any upgrades to the hardware beyond that, and most importantly — Samsung hasn't upgraded the sensor sizes, probably the most decisive factor for image quality.
In comparison, we have the camera specialist Vivo with its latest X300 Pro. It features larger sensors and two color profiles to choose from, one with more vibrant colors and one with more realistic ones. The company also partners with Zeiss for its lens construction.
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro Camera Specs:
|
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|vivo X300 Pro
|Main camera
| 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 15 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
|Third camera
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.7
Focal Length: 85 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
|50 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs vivo X300 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
Looking at the hardware, the main camera on both is roughly the same size, but the Galaxy has the advantage of a wider f/1.4 aperture vs f1.6 on the Vivo.
The ultra-wide cameras are very similar in specs too, with the Galaxy once again having a slightly faster aperture (f/1.9 vs f/2.0 on the Vivo).
However, the Vivo has a big advantage in telephoto quality. It uses a much bigger 1/1.4-inch type sensor, compared to a nearly twice as small 1/2.5-inch one on the Galaxy. Vivo also does not have a secondary telephoto camera, while the Galaxy has a 5X one and a 3X one.
Recommended For You
Also read:
Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:
Main Camera
Zoom
Ultra-wide Camera
Selfie
So, who is the winner in your view: the new Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Vivo X300 Pro?
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: