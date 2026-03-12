Now $260 off, the Razr (2025) plunges to an all-time low price
This one has never been cheaper — and I'm seriously tempted.
Who would pass up such a bargain? | Image by PhoneArena
Feeling disappointed that the upcoming Razr (2026) may not look any different from its predecessor? I hear you — with clamshell phones, especially affordable ones, looks can be everything. But that shouldn't mean giving up on the budget foldable experience from Motorola.
In fact, Amazon is now slashing prices for the Razr (2025), effectively bringing it to an all-time low. Believe it or not, the Pantone Gibraltar Sea color option is currently down by 37%, which lands the $700 foldable under the $440 mark.
According to my research, the last time any seller brought the device to a similar price was back in December 2025. At the time, Amazon-owned merchant Woot sold it for $449.99 — but it quickly sold out. I can't know just how long the sale will be available at Amazon now, so you might want to hurry up if you want to save big.
Right off the bat, I have to admit the Razr (2025) isn't quite in the same league as the Z Flip 7. But here's the thing: it's not trying to compete with the best foldables. Instead, it's aimed at budget-conscious users who want a taste of the foldable experience — and it does the job quite well.
The device sports a 3.6-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch main display. With OLED technology, both panels deliver beautiful and vivid colors. When it comes to performance, this Android phone is neither too powerful nor overly sluggish. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip handles daily tasks just fine, but it's not a flagship killer in any way.
To me, the biggest highlight here is the battery. Boasting 4,500mAh under the hood, this option actually delivers more battery life than the more expensive Razr+ (2025), making it a great choice for users who prioritize endurance.
Plus, now that it's cheaper than ever before, the Razr (2025) is practically a no-brainer. Grab yours with Amazon's unprecedented offer, or check out our full Razr (2025) review before pulling the trigger.
