iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall





The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are said to bring some changes without completely revamping the new iPhone 17 Pro design. We're likely going to see just the right amount of upgrades to make the Pro and Pro Max tempting. Here are the upgrades Apple has reportedly prepped for this year's Pro iPhones.





Smaller Dynamic Island









The iPhone 18 Pro may not be getting completely rid of the Dynamic Island, but reportedly, the design element may get smaller. Ever since Apple brought the Dynamic Island to iPhones, it has remained the same size. However, this time around, Apple is said to have been able to fit some Face ID components under the display, and that is likely to result in a smaller Dynamic Island overall.





Some rumors claim that the Dynamic Island on the Pro-branded iPhone 18 models may be about 35% smaller than what we have on the iPhone 17 Pro.



Variable aperture for the main camera





Rumor has it that Apple is introducing a DSLR-like feature to the iPhone 18 Pro Max and potentially to the iPhone 18 Pro's main camera. Variable aperture would allow the iPhone 18 Pro to adjust the amount of light entering the sensor depending on the conditions.





With variable aperture, users would also be getting the ability to control the depth of field.





A20 Pro chip





The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are potentially getting Apple's newest and fastest processor, the A20 Pro. The chip is said to be built on a 2nm process for the first time, and we should see noticeable performance and efficiency gains.





The A20 Pro is also likely going to include an improved networking chip, which may be the N2. Apple introduced its own N1 chip with the iPhone 17 lineup, and this new one should improve once again the power efficiency and performance when it comes to Wi-Fi connectivity.





Apple cellular modem









Apple is also said to bring the C2 cellular model to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Cupertino has introduced the C1 with the iPhone 16e and the C1X with the iPhone Air, but those modems don't support mmWave 5G. Reportedly, the C2 is getting this ability.

Apple's own modems are way more efficient, which allows for better battery life. Some rumors indicate that the C2 may also support 5G connectivity via satellite , which would ensure you never run out of internet connection no matter where you are.





Bigger battery





Rumors indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro may be getting a bigger battery, around 5,200 mAh. That's an improvement over the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which has a 5,088 mAh battery cell. Obviously, it's not a huge jump, but when it comes to Apple devices, which are already excellent with power management and efficiency, this upgrade would be noticeable.





Moreover, the new chip and modem are expected to help with battery life, so we expect the changes to be even greater than what the numbers would initially suggest.





More exciting colors









Apple is said to continue the iPhone 17 Pro trend of bringing interesting colors with the Pro models. This time around, rumor has it that Cupertino has played around with brown, purple, and burgundy colors. Although these may not be the final colors, it's quite likely that there will be at least one or two different and exciting colors for the phones.





The design on the back is expected to remain pretty consistent with the 17 Pro. One small tweak could be a more cohesive look between the aluminum and glass parts of the design, so the "dual tone" look may be gone or at least less prominent than it is on the 17 Pro.





Pricing





Currently, rumors indicate that Apple is working on keeping the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max the same as their predecessors. Apple is reportedly doing that despite the rising RAM costs and despite some competitors like Samsung having price hikes for their newest flagships.





Reportedly, Cupertino plans to keep the pricing steady by focusing on cost management. If Apple manages to do that, that would further make the 18 Pro and Pro Max stand out against the rising prices in the competition.

