Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak

Small changes deep in Android could make every phone feel faster.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Google
AutoFDO optimizing the Android kernel for better performance and efficiency
AutoFDO optimizing the Android kernel for better performance and efficiency. | Image by Google
Phones these days have so many perks and features that we couldn't even dream about a few years ago, but sometimes the best thing to do is go back to the basics. That is precisely what Google seems to be doing behind the scenes.

The company announced that it is bringing something called Automatic Feedback-Directed Optimization (AutoFDO) to the Android kernel. This change has the potential do significantly improve both the performance and efficiency at the very core of Android.

Teaching Android how people actually use their phones


AutoFDO generation pipeline used to optimize the Android kernel
AutoFDO lets Android learn from real usage so the system prioritizes what you actually do most. | Image by Google

Your phone constantly makes thousands of tiny decisions in the background while you are using apps and the features it comes with. These decisions have an effect on things like how quickly apps open or how efficiently the phone uses its processor.

Typically, Android has a software compiler that makes those decisions based on general assumptions of how the device might be used next. But that's not how AutoFDO works.

Instead of relying on guesses, Android studies how you actually use your phone. The engineers at Google run popular apps and analyze which parts of the system are used most often, and then they rebuild the software so those frequently used parts run more efficiently.

Recommended For You

In short, Android gets trained on prioritizing tasks based on how frequently they are performed.

What this means for your phone


Performance improvements from AutoFDO across key Android system tasks
Small numbers, big impact. Optimizing Android’s core can make every phone feel a bit faster. | Image by Google

In early tests, Google says this change produced visible improvements. Some of the results include apps launching about 4.3% faster when opened from scratch and phones starting up about 2.1% faster. Google also states it noticed faster performance in certain system tasks that happen behind the scenes.

Now, at first glance these numbers are far from impressive, but they are enough to affect how snappy your phone feels as you use it throughout the day.

Would a small speed boost (like 4%) make your phone feel noticeably better?
16 Votes


What's more, since the system also runs more efficiently, Google says that the change can help reduce the work that the processor has to do, therefore improving the battery life of the phone.

In fact, the Android kernel, which is the core part of the operating system, is responsible for a large portion of the work your phone’s processor does. Google says it accounts for roughly 40% of CPU usage on Android devices.

So, by optimizing that core layer, the company can improve performance across the entire system. Essentially, this means every phone that gets this update should feel slightly faster and maybe have better battery life.

When you might see it


Google is rolling out this optimization to several versions of the Android kernel, including those used by Android 15, Android 16, and future releases. The company claims that it will result in “a snappier interface, faster app switching, extended battery life, and an overall more responsive device for the end user.”

We can't know whether all of that is true across all devices on those versions of Android. My biggest hope here is this update brings a noticeable improvement to budget phones like the Galaxy A16 and even the more expensive Galaxy A36, as phones of that caliber could definitely use it.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer

Latest News

Now $260 off, the Razr (2025) plunges to an all-time low price
Now $260 off, the Razr (2025) plunges to an all-time low price
Premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers way more bang for buck at this price
Premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers way more bang for buck at this price
This familiar Motorola Razr (2026) design and a (small) upgrade are essentially confirmed now
This familiar Motorola Razr (2026) design and a (small) upgrade are essentially confirmed now
Samsung’s “Hey Plex” assistant may already be changing on the Galaxy S26
Samsung’s “Hey Plex” assistant may already be changing on the Galaxy S26
Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak
Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak
A huge flaw put numerous staple phones at risk – here's which brands are affected and how to protect your data
A huge flaw put numerous staple phones at risk – here's which brands are affected and how to protect your data
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless