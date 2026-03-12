Samsung’s “Hey Plex” assistant may already be changing on the Galaxy S26
A key Galaxy S26 AI feature may already be changing weeks after launch.
“Hey, Plex!” voice wake phrase for the Perplexity assistant. | Image by Samsung
One of the headline changes that came with the Galaxy S26 was supposed to be the ability to choose between multiple AI assistants. Just weeks after Samsung released the phones, however, one of those assistants appears to have mysteriously disappeared.
More specifically, some Galaxy S26 owners say the “Hey Plex” wake word for Perplexity AI is no longer available, and the reason behind that may be more complicated than it first appears.
“Hey Plex” appears to vanish on some Galaxy S26 phones
Samsung partnered with Perplexity to bring the AI assistant to the Galaxy S26 lineup alongside Bixby and Google Gemini. Users could "wake" the assistant by saying “Hey Plex,” similar to how you would say “Hey Google.”
However, some of the first Galaxy S26 owners report that this wake word stopped working after a recent February update. The Perplexity app itself still works and can be opened manually or launched with the phone’s side button. It is only the hands-free wake word feature that appears to be missing on some devices.
The wake word may be changing
A possible explanation briefly surfaced on X, where Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas responded to a user asking about the issue and said the company is switching the wake word from “Hey Plex” to “Hey Perplexity.”
Shortly after posting that message, the comment was deleted, which only added to the uncertainty around what is actually happening behind the scenes.
The timing is also unfortunate. Many Galaxy S26 users were only just beginning to try the feature when it suddenly stopped working for them.
Samsung may also be backing away from the original announcement
Adding to the confusion, Samsung has removed its original newsroom announcement about bringing “Hey Plex” to the Galaxy S26 lineup.
Archived versions of the announcement still exist, but Samsung has not published any correction or explanation so far. This could simply indicate that Samsung is adjusting how Perplexity works on the Galaxy S26.
What we know right now
Currently, a few things appear clear. Perplexity still works on the Galaxy S26 series, but the “Hey Plex” wake word appears to be missing or broken on some devices. There are also indications that the assistant may transition to the phrase “Hey Perplexity” instead.
Samsung has not yet issued an official explanation, and Android Authority says it has reached out to the company for comment.
For now, the situation remains unclear. The deleted comments, the missing wake word, and Samsung’s silence have left Galaxy S26 users wondering exactly what is going on with the phone’s newest AI assistant.
