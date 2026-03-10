You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer

S26 Ultra

Trade-in Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off $399 99 $1299 99 $900 off (69%) The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. For a limited time, you also get an exclusive $30 Samsung credit with your S26 pre-order. Pre-order at Samsung

Plenty of unwanted apps









Recommended For You However, this doesn't appear to be the case with the Galaxy S26 Ultra , as the $1,300 smartphone reportedly comes with plenty of bloatware. These include apps from Meta, Microsoft, Google, and Spotify. Here's the list of all the third-party apps that Samsung is offering in the Ultra variant.

Facebook

Instagram

Microsoft 365 Copilot

One drive

LinkedIn

Outlook

Link to Windows

Spotify







Interestingly, during the installation process, you are given no choice to choose which apps you want to have pre-installed on your smartphone. What's even more frustrating is the abundance of redundant applications. For instance, the availability of both the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, Samsung Internet Browser and Google Chrome, Outlook and Gmail, and Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive.

Galaxy S26 Ultra , without you installing any apps yourself or adding any files.



I understand that every user has their own preferences – some may prefer browsing the internet via the Samsung browser , while others rely on Google Chrome. However, all this is reportedly costing you around 17 GB of storage. And if you also include the nearly 23 GB of storage that system files are taking up, you'll realize that you're already short around 40 GB of space on your new, without you installing any apps yourself or adding any files.

Many users who have gotten their hands on the latest Samsung flagship are criticizing the brand for including so many unwanted third-party apps. Redditor Forsign mentioned that they are using tools like ADB App Control to remove all the bloatware and unnecessary services from their device.

How much bloatware is acceptable on a flagship phone? Almost none. Only useful apps. I don't care as long as they can be uninstalled. It's okay as I'd install most of these apps anyway. Vote 6 Votes

Samsung needs to learn from Apple



If you've used an iPhone, you must have noticed that it doesn't come with any bloatware. Android brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and others, on the other hand, come with plenty. Having them on Galaxy S26 Ultra , which is currently one of the costliest smartphones on the market, sounds really unfair.



If you've used an iPhone, you must have noticed that it doesn't come with any bloatware. Android brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and others, on the other hand, come with plenty. Having them on budget phones is somewhat acceptable, but getting them on a phone like the, which is currently one of the costliest smartphones on the market, sounds really unfair.

It's time for these brands to learn from Apple and ensure that almost no unwanted third-party apps come pre-installed. If not that, we should at least get the option to choose during the setup process which apps we don't want on our device. For instance, if we don't want Facebook, we should simply be able to uncheck it during the phone setup process so that it doesn't get installed on our smartphone. It should be as straightforward as that.

Owners of various third-party applications pay hefty amounts of money to different phone brands so that their apps come pre-installed on those devices. These agreements usually apply only to mid- and low-budget smartphones. You definitely won't expect unwanted bloatware on a flagship phone, especially since you're already paying a big chunk of money out of your own pocket for buying it.