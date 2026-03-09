These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Wanted an official look at Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone? The wait might be over: these renders seem to have been ripped straight from the company's computers.
1comment
This is what the foldable iPhone will most likely look like. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
The foldable iPhone, which Apple will launch later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will look slightly different from what you might have imagined. Though design details about the highly anticipated foldable flagship have leaked before, these new renders might have been taken straight from Apple’s servers.
A renowned industry insider has posted renders of the foldable iPhone. Given the track record of this particular tipster, it is highly likely that these renders are official files taken straight from Apple’s computers.
These renders also corroborate previous leaks that claimed that the foldable iPhone would look less like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and more like the Huawei Pura X.
Apple took a very long time to even consider entering the foldable smartphone market because it wanted to do things its own way. The most important aspect of foldable phones that the company was stuck on was the crease that runs along the main display.
However, that wasn’t the only way that Apple wanted to differentiate itself from the competition. The foldable iPhone, when unfolded, will be wider than it is tall. Some insiders reckon that this might be because Apple wants customers to use it like an iPad when it’s open.
Most leaks have agreed on what the foldable iPhone will look like, but exact dimensions have remained inconsistent across reports. If these renders are the real deal, then we finally know exactly how the foldable iPhone will look like on the outside and on the inside, complete with that punch-hole camera on the top left of the main display.
I suppose we won’t know for certain until someone manages to leak a photo of an actual prototype unit. Follow me on X and Threads to catch it when it happens.
Foldable iPhone official renders
A renowned industry insider has posted renders of the foldable iPhone. Given the track record of this particular tipster, it is highly likely that these renders are official files taken straight from Apple’s computers.
March 9, 2026
These renders also corroborate previous leaks that claimed that the foldable iPhone would look less like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and more like the Huawei Pura X.
Which foldable form factor do you prefer?
A different take on mainstream foldables
These are likely official renders of the foldable iPhone. | Images by Sonny Dickson
Apple took a very long time to even consider entering the foldable smartphone market because it wanted to do things its own way. The most important aspect of foldable phones that the company was stuck on was the crease that runs along the main display.
Recommended For You
Apple wanted to make a foldable iPhone that had absolutely no crease at all, no matter what angle you viewed it from. According to other reports, the company has been unable to achieve this, though the crease on its foldable is almost as good as gone according to some reports.
However, that wasn’t the only way that Apple wanted to differentiate itself from the competition. The foldable iPhone, when unfolded, will be wider than it is tall. Some insiders reckon that this might be because Apple wants customers to use it like an iPad when it’s open.
Samsung is also working on a new Galaxy Z Wide Fold to take on the foldable iPhone, though it will be separate from the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This new Galaxy foldable is also expected to launch later this year alongside the traditional Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the aforementioned Fold 8.
Confirmation at last?
Most leaks have agreed on what the foldable iPhone will look like, but exact dimensions have remained inconsistent across reports. If these renders are the real deal, then we finally know exactly how the foldable iPhone will look like on the outside and on the inside, complete with that punch-hole camera on the top left of the main display.
I suppose we won’t know for certain until someone manages to leak a photo of an actual prototype unit. Follow me on X and Threads to catch it when it happens.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: