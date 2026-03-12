Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card

This is probably the best S26 Ultra deal available after the end of the handset's pre-order period with no strings attached.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display
The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with one of the world's most impressive smartphone screens. | Image by PhoneArena

Probably the best Android phone of 2026 has been officially released, which unfortunately means Samsung and Amazon's Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-order offers have expired. But fret not, as the world's number two handset vendor continues to sell its newest crown jewel with up to $720 trade-in discounts and $150 credit for select accessories sans trade-in, while the biggest US retailer has $200 gift cards to give anyone who missed the pre-order window of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered 6.9-inch giant.

Yes, the unlocked S26 Ultra comes with a freebie that will allow you to save 200 bucks on a future Amazon.com purchase of your choice, which is obviously not as good as an outright $200 discount on the S Pen-wielding smartphone itself, but at least it doesn't require a device trade-in or any other such "complication."

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $200 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $200 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You


The deal is good for both 256 and 512GB storage configurations (and, if you hurry, four color options across the board), and while it certainly beats getting the Galaxy S26 Ultra at its "regular" prices without any deal sweetener, it is important to point out that Amazon's free memory upgrade offer is no longer available.

That means you can't buy a 512 gig variant at the same price as an entry-level 256GB unit anymore, so clearly, you're not looking at the best Galaxy S26 Ultra promotion to date here. But it's probably the greatest one you can claim right now with no special conditions or strings attached, and that's likely to go a long way in further boosting Samsung's already impressive sales numbers.


While our in-depth Galaxy S26 Ultra review is not completely positive, highlighting such small flaws as unremarkable battery life figures (by super-flagship standards, at least) and the absence of major camera improvements over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it's objectively difficult to find a phone that deserves your love and money more in 2026, especially when you consider the innovative Privacy Display feature (which I'm sure you'll find at least somewhat useful), towering processing power, and virtually flawless software.

This may not be the perfect mobile device, but in my view, it's clearly the one that comes closest to that label... and it includes a nifty $200 Amazon gift card in its list price. How could you possibly say no to this deal?

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15893 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer

Latest News

Not a problem, but a chance: AT&T plans to knock it out of the park in areas where it lags behind
Not a problem, but a chance: AT&T plans to knock it out of the park in areas where it lags behind
Samsung could be planning a monster battery upgrade for the Galaxy S27 Ultra
Samsung could be planning a monster battery upgrade for the Galaxy S27 Ultra
Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card
Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card
A beast of a phone may be coming for the S27 Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max
A beast of a phone may be coming for the S27 Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max
Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size
Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size
Can you name the company that has a whopping 50% share of the U.S. foldable smartphone market?
Can you name the company that has a whopping 50% share of the U.S. foldable smartphone market?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless