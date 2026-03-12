Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card
This is probably the best S26 Ultra deal available after the end of the handset's pre-order period with no strings attached.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with one of the world's most impressive smartphone screens. | Image by PhoneArena
Probably the best Android phone of 2026 has been officially released, which unfortunately means Samsung and Amazon's Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-order offers have expired. But fret not, as the world's number two handset vendor continues to sell its newest crown jewel with up to $720 trade-in discounts and $150 credit for select accessories sans trade-in, while the biggest US retailer has $200 gift cards to give anyone who missed the pre-order window of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered 6.9-inch giant.
Yes, the unlocked S26 Ultra comes with a freebie that will allow you to save 200 bucks on a future Amazon.com purchase of your choice, which is obviously not as good as an outright $200 discount on the S Pen-wielding smartphone itself, but at least it doesn't require a device trade-in or any other such "complication."
The deal is good for both 256 and 512GB storage configurations (and, if you hurry, four color options across the board), and while it certainly beats getting the Galaxy S26 Ultra at its "regular" prices without any deal sweetener, it is important to point out that Amazon's free memory upgrade offer is no longer available.
That means you can't buy a 512 gig variant at the same price as an entry-level 256GB unit anymore, so clearly, you're not looking at the best Galaxy S26 Ultra promotion to date here. But it's probably the greatest one you can claim right now with no special conditions or strings attached, and that's likely to go a long way in further boosting Samsung's already impressive sales numbers.
It may not be that different from the one on the S25 Ultra, but the S26 Ultra's camera system is still pretty amazing. | Image by PhoneArena
While our in-depth Galaxy S26 Ultra review is not completely positive, highlighting such small flaws as unremarkable battery life figures (by super-flagship standards, at least) and the absence of major camera improvements over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it's objectively difficult to find a phone that deserves your love and money more in 2026, especially when you consider the innovative Privacy Display feature (which I'm sure you'll find at least somewhat useful), towering processing power, and virtually flawless software.
This may not be the perfect mobile device, but in my view, it's clearly the one that comes closest to that label... and it includes a nifty $200 Amazon gift card in its list price. How could you possibly say no to this deal?
