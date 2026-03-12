Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card









Yes, the unlocked S26 Ultra comes with a freebie that will allow you to save 200 bucks on a future Amazon.com purchase of your choice, which is obviously not as good as an outright $200 discount on the S Pen-wielding smartphone itself, but at least it doesn't require a device trade-in or any other such "complication." Yes, the unlockedcomes with a freebie that will allow you to save 200 bucks on a future Amazon.com purchase of your choice, which is obviously not as good as an outright $200 discount on the S Pen-wielding smartphone itself, but at least it doesn't require a device trade-in or any other such "complication."

Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S26 Ultra The deal is good for both 256 and 512GB storage configurations (and, if you hurry, four color options across the board), and while it certainly beats getting theat its "regular" prices without any deal sweetener, it is important to point out that Amazon's free memory upgrade offer is no longer available.





Galaxy S26 Ultra promotion to date here. But it's probably the greatest one you can claim right now with no special conditions or strings attached, and that's likely to go a long way in further boosting That means you can't buy a 512 gig variant at the same price as an entry-level 256GB unit anymore, so clearly, you're not looking at the bestpromotion to date here. But it's probably the greatest one you can claim right now with no special conditions or strings attached, and that's likely to go a long way in further boosting Samsung 's already impressive sales numbers













This may not be the perfect mobile device, but in my view, it's clearly the one that comes closest to that label... and it includes a nifty $200 Amazon gift card in its list price. How could you possibly say no to this deal?