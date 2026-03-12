Premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers way more bang for buck at this price
A fresh new Amazon offer makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 an exciting choice once again.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the best foldable phones. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're looking for a polished foldable experience (but don't really want to wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to come out), fret not. Amazon is currently offering a fantastic bargain on the 512GB Z Fold 7. Possibly for a limited time, you can get the higher-tier variant in JetBlack with a $345 discount.
But that's not all! The e-commerce giant is sweetening the pot with a stackable trade-in discount. It accepts numerous devices and gives you an extra $200 discount on top of the estimated trade-in value of your smartphone. For example, if you trade in a 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra in good working condition, you can save an additional $550, which brings the asking price to just under $1,300.
With early rumors suggesting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could debut with a creaseless display, some users may be wondering why they should grab the 2025-released foldable. First of all, the upcoming device may also launch with a significantly higher starting price.
Another thing is that it will most likely take several months (at best) before promotions sans trade-in start popping up. As Samsung phone fans may know, the South Korean tech giant usually launches new flagship options with massive price cuts, but those are typically only available with eligible device trade-in.
Meanwhile, the Z Fold 7 delivers great value across the board. It has a wider front display than the previous generation, which measures 6.5 inches. The main panel has also grown compared to the Z Fold 6, and it's now boasting 8 inches.
With superb AMOLED technology, buttery smooth refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and excellent brightness, this model delivers top-tier visuals. The same goes for performance: featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, this device breezes through anything you throw at it.
The camera has also received plenty of improvements, including a new 200MP rear sensor. See how it handles real-world conditions via our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review.
At the end of the day, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might indeed come with some much-appreciated changes. But that doesn't make the Z Fold 7 inferior in any way. If you're tempted by Amazon's current offer, I absolutely advise you to go for it.
