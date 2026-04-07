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The April Pixel Update disappoints those with a recently bricked Pixel

Pixel users were hoping that the April Pixel Update would include a fix for their bricked phone.

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April Pixel update is released. | Image by Google
After moving updates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines to a "Quarterly Update Track," Google included the two older models with the Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series phones that received the April Pixel Update. This was a pleasant surprise for some Pixel users.

Pixel users get their monthly update for April


The updates will be pushed out by Google and the U.S. carriers. When it arrives on your Pixel, you'll be able to go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update and follow the directions. If the prompt for the update fails to arrive, keep trying.

What some Pixel users are waiting for is a functional update that will allow them to un-brick their Pixels after the March update turned their phones into paperweights. Google is aware of this problem since it has been submitted to the company via offical Issue Tracker reports.

Today's update does not fix the bootlooping issue


So far, Google has yet to comment on this issue, which has many Pixel users unable to use their devices. The bad news is that none of the bug fixing functional updates released with today's update will fix this problem.

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The functional updates included with the April Pixel Update will fix the following bugs:

Apps


Display & Graphics

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  • Fix for bug that causes some games to crash in certain conditions on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a.

User Interface

  • Fix for an issue that, in certain conditions, resulted in the quick search bar to go missing from the home screen on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a.

WiFi

  • Fix for bug that during file transfers under certain conditions, caused Quick Share to crash on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If your Pixel was bricked by last month's update, this is all you can do


So those stuck with a bootlooping Pixel or a Pixel bricked while trying to install the March update remain out of luck for now. Those impacted by this issue might have to wait for the May Pixel Update unless Google releases a fix before then.

Another possibility, if your Pixel is bricked, is to hold the Power and Volume Up buttons for 30 seconds to see if it triggers a successful boot. If it boots, hold the volume down button as soon as the animation starts in an attempt to bypass the crash.

If you can get to Recovery Mode, try to perform a factory reset


If you get to the Recovery Mode, you can perform a factory reset even if your phone won't load Android. If you are on the Fastboot screen (the one with the Android robot icon laying down), use the Volume Up/Down button until "Recovery Mode" is seen in the top right of the display and press the power button.

While pressing the power button, tap the Volume up button once and then release both. You should be in the blue/yellow text menu. Use the Volume down button to highlight "Wipe data/factory reset" and press Power.

Once the text at the bottom says "Data wipe complete," highlight "Reboot system now" and press Power. Keep in mind that a factory reset will delete all your apps, messages, and photos that have not been backed up by the cloud.

Will you attempt a factory reset to un-brick your Pixel?
2 Votes

Or, you can wait for Google to disseminate an update that is hard to develop. It requires users to install a software update on a device that won't turn on or stay booted.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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