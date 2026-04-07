The April Pixel Update disappoints those with a recently bricked Pixel

Pixel users get their monthly update for April





The updates will be pushed out by Google and the U.S. carriers. When it arrives on your Pixel, you'll be able to go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update and follow the directions. If the prompt for the update fails to arrive, keep trying.





What some Pixel users are waiting for is a functional update that will allow them to un-brick their Pixels after the March update turned their phones into paperweights. Google is aware of this problem since it has been submitted to the company via offical Issue Tracker reports.

Today's update does not fix the bootlooping issue





So far, Google has yet to comment on this issue, which has many Pixel users unable to use their devices. The bad news is that none of the bug fixing functional updates released with today's update will fix this problem.



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The functional updates included with the April Pixel Update will fix the following bugs:





Apps



Fix for an issue where the System settings was missing the Backup menu in certain conditions on the Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet.

, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, , Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, , Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet. Fix for an issue that, in certain conditions, causes certain banking and third-party apps to crash on the Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 6a , Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet , Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a.

Display & Graphics



Recommended For You Fix for bug that causes some games to crash in certain conditions on the Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a .

User Interface



Fix for an issue that, in certain conditions, resulted in the quick search bar to go missing from the home screen on the Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 6a , Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet , Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold , Pixel 9a , Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a .

WiFi



Fix for bug that during file transfers under certain conditions, caused Quick Share to crash on the Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold . If your Pixel was bricked by last month's update, this is all you can do

So those stuck with a bootlooping Pixel or a Pixel bricked while trying to install the March update remain out of luck for now. Those impacted by this issue might have to wait for the May Pixel Update unless Google releases a fix before then. So those stuck with a bootlooping Pixel or a Pixel bricked while trying to install the March update remain out of luck for now. Those impacted by this issue might have to wait for the May Pixel Update unless Google releases a fix before then.





Another possibility, if your Pixel is bricked, is to hold the Power and Volume Up buttons for 30 seconds to see if it triggers a successful boot. If it boots, hold the volume down button as soon as the animation starts in an attempt to bypass the crash.

If you can get to Recovery Mode, try to perform a factory reset





If you get to the Recovery Mode, you can perform a factory reset even if your phone won't load Android. If you are on the Fastboot screen (the one with the Android robot icon laying down), use the Volume Up/Down button until "Recovery Mode" is seen in the top right of the display and press the power button.

While pressing the power button, tap the Volume up button once and then release both. You should be in the blue/yellow text menu. Use the Volume down button to highlight "Wipe data/factory reset" and press Power.





Once the text at the bottom says "Data wipe complete," highlight "Reboot system now" and press Power. Keep in mind that a factory reset will delete all your apps, messages, and photos that have not been backed up by the cloud.





Will you attempt a factory reset to un-brick your Pixel? Yes. I don't trust Google to send a timely fix. No. I'm hoping for a fix from Google soon. I'm upset and don't know what to do. Luckily, my Pixel is working fine after the update. Vote 2 Votes





Or, you can wait for Google to disseminate an update that is hard to develop. It requires users to install a software update on a device that won't turn on or stay booted.