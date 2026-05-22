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Apple rolling out life-saving Health features to millions of Watch and AirPods users

Apple is expanding important Apple Health features globally and now they're available in more than 160 countries

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Mariyan Slavov
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Some key Health features are now available in more regions globally | Image by Apple
The Apple Watch is a powerful wearable with a strong focus on health and fitness. Some of the most advanced features, however, are only available in the US. Well, not anymore. Apple is finally rolling out key Apple Watch and AirPods Pro features to more countries globally, Android Headlines reports.

Apple SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak on X | Image by X - Apple rolling out life-saving Health features to millions of Watch and AirPods users
Apple SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak on X | Image by X


In a post on X, Apple SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, officially announced that the company is expanding important Apple Health features globally. "Apple Health is integral to users’ lives, and we’re expanding important features globally. I’m thrilled we offer them in 160+ countries and regions," wrote Joswiak.

What's your favorite Apple Health feature?
5 Votes

Sleep apnea notifications



Sleep apnea is a condition where your breathing during sleep is disturbed. It can cause problems in some moderate to severe cases and is affected by alcohol intake, upper respiratory illnesses, sleeping position, and even some medications.

Apple Watch has algorithms on board that look for sudden changes in position via its accelerometer and associate them with breathing disturbances. You need to wear the watch for at least 10 nights over a 30-day period for the algorithm to adjust and give an analysis.

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Hypertension notifications


Another useful feature most modern Apple Watch devices have is Hypertension notifications. The watch looks for specific patterns in your heartbeat using its optical heart-rate sensor and notifies you if it detects anything suspicious.

This feature is supported on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 running watchOS 26 or later.

Hearing test



This Apple Health feature requires AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Pro 3 and can detect hearing loss. The system basically plays certain tones and frequencies at certain levels, and you need to tap on the screen if you hear those.

In the end, you get a result that shows your overall hearing loss (if any) in decibels of hearing level, as well as recommended next steps.

Hearing Aid



Tied to the Hearing test is the Hearing aid feature. It offers a "clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature for perceived mild to moderate hearing loss, as well as a Media Assist feature that enhances the clarity of music, video, and calls."

This feature is again available on the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 models, and you can set it up from the Hearing Assistance menu.

The new features are rolling out as we type this, so check your Apple Health app for more details. Have these new features arrived in your region?
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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