Get ready to claim your share of Apple's $250 million class action settlement

Last week we told you that Apple had settled a class action lawsuit over the delayed releases of Personal Siri and Apple Intelligence . The $250 million settlement still has to receive preliminary approval by the court in order for a website to be created, claim forms to be printed, and claims to be submitted and accepted. These steps must be taken care of before the settlement money is distributed.





Right now, the early guess is that eligible iPhone users will receive $25 each, although the maximum amount is capped at $95 each.





If you're following this case, circle June 17 on your calendar





You might want to circle June 17 on your calendar as that is the day when the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will hold hearings on whether to give the settlement a preliminary approval. If you're a class action veteran, you know the drill. The administrator handling the settlement will send out notices and claims will be submitted.





Did Apple deserve this punishment? Yes, Apple kept making promises about Siiri that were wrong. No. Apple should be cut some slack. I'm not sure. Vote 0 Votes





Once the judge signs a final approval, there is typically a 30-day period allowing those objecting to the settlement to be heard. No money will be distributed until all appeals are settled. Now, since this is PhoneArena and not The Cape Cod Times , you probably know which model iPhone you own.

This is the information you'll need to know about your iPhone





If you don't know the precise iPhone model you own, you can find out by going to Settings > General > About. That page will also reveal other information that you might need when filing a claim, including your unit's serial number and model number. Other info that you will need to file a claim includes:

iPhone serial number (discussed above).

Apple Account email address.

The phone number of your iPhone.

Receipt or invoice related to the purchase of the device, and the original box.





Recommended For You Speaking of the original invoice or box, the serial number of your iPhone should be found on both, including the barcode on your iPhone's box. Those with more than one eligible device will have to submit the same information for all of the models that they are filing a claim for. Speaking of the original invoice or box, the serial number of your iPhone should be found on both, including the barcode on your iPhone's box. Those with more than one eligible device will have to submit the same information for all of the models that they are filing a claim for.

Don't respond to scammers seeking information about your iPhone model





The best thing you can do is have all of the pertinent information ready so that when the court approves the settlement and the website starts accepting claims, you won't have to go digging for the information. If you receive any email or texts that claim to be from someone or an organization that promises to get you your payments faster, immediately stop communicating with them and delete their messages.





The latter emails are coming from scammers who want to trick you into revealing your iPhone's serial number and other information that would allow them to file a claim using your name and iPhone information. This allows the scammer to receive your share of the settlement, and you end up with nothing.

We could get out first look at Siri 2.0 next month on this date





Typically, the amount of money that a person receives as part of his share of a settlement in a class action lawsuit turns out to be very disappointing. Of course, the final amount of the settlement depends on the number of claims received by the court.





We should know much more about the settlement and the class action lawsuit in a little more than a month. Don't go spending your money yet. Hopefully, we will be able to check out Siri 2.0 as soon as June 8 following the WWDC 2026 Keynote when Apple is expected to release the first iOS 27 Beta, which could include the new and much improved Siri.