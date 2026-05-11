This MVNO, powered by T-Mobile, clones your voice to make the phone calls you don't want to

I love using AI on my smartphones, but only if it saves me time and effort. I can't say enough about how using Gemini as the digital assistant on my Pixel 6 Pro gives me great in-depth responses to my queries, quickly sets alarms and timers, handles text messages I wish to send and calls want to make.

REALLY is an MVNO that uses the T-Mobile 5G network





Adam Lyons, the founder and CEO of REALLY, an MVNO that uses the T-Mobile network, has another idea on how to employ AI in the wireless industry. He wants to use AI to create a copy of each subscriber's voice. Lyons believes that by doing this, his customers will use their phones less as an AI agent will make and take calls on the subscriber's behalf.





By allowing agentic AI to replace the real you on the phone, you will free up time to do the things that you really want to do. The AI clone shouldn't be used for all conversations. For example, it will come in handy when you need to call customer service, reschedule an appointment, or cancel a subscription.

REALLY Clone is an AI agent that will make and take phone calls for you.





What are your objections to using agentic AI and your cloned voice to make calls. I have none. I love the idea. I'm worried about AI saying the wrong thing. I'm concerned that it won't understand the conversation. I have concerns over privacy. I have other concerns. Vote 2 Votes





This is done with the REALLY Clone, an AI agent still in Beta that trains on the preferences of a subscriber including their voice and communication style. This would work with the customer's real phone number allowing the set-up process to be easy.









Most personal calls, like those you have with family members or your friends are probably conversations you want to handle yourself. Even calls to your boss or co-workers might be best handled without the use of AI. REALLY CEO Lyons told Fierce Wireless that "AI doesn't have to be threatening," adding that REALLY wants people to remember the important things in life such as family and friends and nature.

The AI agent can help you waste spammers' time and tracks how long you keep them on the phone





Lyons says that REALLY Clone can handle basic tasks and hopes that the program will evolve to handle the things that people don't have the time, energy, or motivation to do. With continued training, the AI agent can learn how subscribers talk differently with their boss than with loved ones.







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When it comes to spam calls, REALLY won't block them, instead it acts confused and keeps the spammer engaged for as long as possible. On the REALLY website, the company says, "You get a full recap and a running scoreboard of how much scammer time your Clone has wasted."





CEO Lyons says that REALLY put together the privacy layer before the AI layer because consumers won't trust AI with their phone number if you haven't shown them that you will protect their data.

This is how many subscribers REALLY wants to have by the end of next year





REALLY is an MVNO that uses the T-Mobile network and plans start at $50 per month. While Lyons won't reveal how many subscribers REALLY has at the moment, he says that he wants to reach one million subscribers by the end of next year.





Set your rules: Tell Clone which calls you want it to answer, which calls to screen, and which should go directly to voicemail. You'll also set your availability schedule. Tell REALLY Clone whose calls should always go through.

Tell Clone which calls you want it to answer, which calls to screen, and which should go directly to voicemail. You'll also set your availability schedule. Tell REALLY Clone whose calls should always go through. Train your voice: Record a few minutes of a conversation, so the model can learn your speech patterns and more. This way, the AI can sound more like you.

Record a few minutes of a conversation, so the model can learn your speech patterns and more. This way, the AI can sound more like you. Go Live: Once you turn REALLY Clone on, it handles calls, takes on spam and more. You can make changes from the app, and you get summaries of everything that REALLY Clone does.