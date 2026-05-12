Apple’s display innovation for the iPhone 18 Pro is already proving popular
The iPhone 18 Pro might come with a redesign that many of you are already looking forward to.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
What the iPhone 18 Pro might look like. | Image by Ice Universe
Apple has grand plans for the iPhone 20 Pro coming out next year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. But before that, this year’s iPhone 18 Pro has something up its sleeve as well, something that is already proving popular with the masses.
In 2027, Apple wants to make an iPhone Pro model that has no notches, punch holes, or any other form of cutout across the display. In addition, the display will ever so gently meld into the chassis of the phone so as not to distort the contents of the screen but feel like it’s floating above the body of the phone.
Apple plans to start transitioning to the iPhone 20 Pro with the iPhone 18 Pro later this year. The iPhone 18 Pro will, barring unforeseen circumstances and problems in the supply chain, feature an under-display Face ID.
In a poll about the iPhone 18 Pro display and other potential upgrades, we asked you which feature of the phone would make it stand out in your opinion.
The highest number of votes, over 28 percent, went to the smaller Dynamic Island. Clearly, Apple’s plan for the iPhone 18 Pro redesign is resonating with customers. The only problem is that it might not happen, as current under-display Face ID prototypes have been reported to be sluggish.
A little over 22 percent of respondents said that the alleged new display, which will be more power efficient, would help the iPhone 18 Pro stand out this year.
Surprisingly not in last place were almost 14 percent of the votes for better AI features and implementation, something that Apple wants to show off next month. Finally, 11 percent of users said that faster performance over the already pretty overkill iPhone 17 Pro would make the 18 Pro stand out.
I’ve talked at length about how much I dislike notches and other display cutouts, so my choice of vote here is pretty obvious. The iPhone 20 Pro is revolutionizing smartphones already, and I cannot wait for cutout-free displays to become the norm again.
So it makes me very happy to know that a significant chunk of customers out there are also waiting for Apple to push this trend.
Apple’s plan for the iPhone 20 Pro
In 2027, Apple wants to make an iPhone Pro model that has no notches, punch holes, or any other form of cutout across the display. In addition, the display will ever so gently meld into the chassis of the phone so as not to distort the contents of the screen but feel like it’s floating above the body of the phone.
The iPhone 18 Pro will kick it off
Dark Cherry might be a color for the iPhone 18 Pro. | Image by Mac Daily News
Apple plans to start transitioning to the iPhone 20 Pro with the iPhone 18 Pro later this year. The iPhone 18 Pro will, barring unforeseen circumstances and problems in the supply chain, feature an under-display Face ID.
As such, the Dynamic Island will be smaller than it is on the iPhone 17 Pro and prior models.
You’re looking forward to it
In a poll about the iPhone 18 Pro display and other potential upgrades, we asked you which feature of the phone would make it stand out in your opinion.
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Around 24 percent of you, meanwhile, went for the tried and true option of better cameras. Fortunately, for those of you who are hoping for improved photography, reports about the iPhone 18 Pro cameras are sounding very promising.
A little over 22 percent of respondents said that the alleged new display, which will be more power efficient, would help the iPhone 18 Pro stand out this year.
Surprisingly not in last place were almost 14 percent of the votes for better AI features and implementation, something that Apple wants to show off next month. Finally, 11 percent of users said that faster performance over the already pretty overkill iPhone 17 Pro would make the 18 Pro stand out.
What about you? What feature do you think will help the iPhone 18 Pro make a name for itself this year?
What is going to make the iPhone 18 Pro stand out?
Smaller Dynamic Island for me
I’ve talked at length about how much I dislike notches and other display cutouts, so my choice of vote here is pretty obvious. The iPhone 20 Pro is revolutionizing smartphones already, and I cannot wait for cutout-free displays to become the norm again.
So it makes me very happy to know that a significant chunk of customers out there are also waiting for Apple to push this trend.
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