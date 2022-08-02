 Amazon brings the Apple Watch Series 7 back down to its lowest ever price - PhoneArena
Amazon brings the Apple Watch Series 7 back down to its lowest ever price

With a larger than ever lineup of new Apple wearables around the corner, it certainly wasn't surprising to see the company's top-selling Series 7 smartwatch deeply discounted on and around Prime Day 2022 by everyone from Amazon to Best Buy and Target.

Of course, all good things must eventually come to an end, and while the Apple Watch Series 7 is almost never available at its "regular" price of $399 and up these days, those substantial Prime Day markdowns quickly became... less substantial.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Green Aluminum Case, Clover Sport Band
$120 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

But now Amazon is once again selling the most affordable version of the world's most popular intelligent timepiece at a record high discount of 120 bucks, and this time around, you don't need a Prime membership to claim the killer 41mm GPS-only deal.

Perhaps the biggest problem with this super-rare price cut is that it applies to a single color option, and even if you happen to dig said green model with a matching "clover" sport band, the special offer's exclusivity means that you may not have a lot of time to act before Amazon runs out of inventory or the $120 discount is considerably lowered.

Although the e-commerce giant also has a bunch of other Series 7 variants on sale at reduced prices right now, none of those cuts seem to exceed 70 bucks, which probably means better deals are on the horizon.

With the Apple Watch Series 8 also on the horizon, you might be wondering if this "oldie" is still worth your time and hard-earned money, with the answer of course depending on a number of factors. If you'd rather spend less than get a new design, more screen real estate, and (reportedly) a built-in thermometer, the Apple Watch Series 7 is definitely the way to go... as soon as possible.

