Apple rumored to unveil iPhone 14, three watches, AirPods Pro 2 on September 13th



As you probably already know, Apple's next big iPhone event will take place in September. According to iDropNews , the company has already decided to hold the event on September 13th. Even though that is still about four months away, before you know it, you'll be watching Apple promoting the four models that make up the iPhone 14 series. We should see Apple introduce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple to broaden the differences between Pro and "non-Pro" iPhone models this year







Apple will reportedly equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with the 4nm A16 Bionic chipset while the non-Pro phones could reuse the 5nm A15 Bionic SoC found under the hood of all iPhone 13 handsets. This could help Apple widen the differences between the 2022 Pro and non-Pro models. Most consumers have no idea which chip is powering their phone and most don't care. Reusing the chip could help Apple make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max more competitive price-wise.





We've seen reports stating that even if Apple reuses the A15 Bionic chips on the non-Pro iPhone 14 phones, it still might give them a different name (like calling them the A16 Bionic and giving the new 4nm SoC the A16 Pro). Apple hopes that for its customers, this sleight of hand takes the sting out of paying a high price for a phone reusing the last-generation chipset.







Other differences include the replacement of the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with the "i-shaped" cutout for the FaceTime camera and the True Depth Camera; meanwhile, the lower-priced non-Pro models will continue to sport the notch. Other improvements expected to be found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max include the 120Hz ProMotion display,and the 48MP Wide camera on the premium models







While the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini failed to gain any traction, it will be interesting to see how well the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max sells. It could ring up plenty of sales from those who have always wanted the largest possible iPhone display but couldn't afford the latest Pro Max unit.

Also possibly coming: the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2, and three Apple Watch models







The report calls for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max to start at $799 and $899 respectively. Storage options could include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced starting at $1,099 and $1,199 respectively. Storage options could be 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and possibly 2TB (although Apple usually makes such adjustments every two years which means that a 256GB basic option and a 2TB maximum storage option might not happen until 2023).





We could see Apple introduce a trio of Apple Watch models in September including the Apple Watch 8 (which once again is rumored to sport flat sides ), a new Apple Watch SE budget timepiece, and a brand new Extreme Edition that will compete with smartwatches designed to track outdoor sports and activities.





Also on the menu is the AirPods Pro 2. The long-awaited sequel to Apple's premium TWS earbuds. The wearable could come sans stems, feature the next generation Active Noise Cancellation, and support Lossless Audio. The AirPods Pro 2 might also support USB-C charging.

