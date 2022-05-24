Apple Watch Series 8 shows up in gorgeous concept images

We expect a big year for the Apple Watch as Cupertino is rumored to unveil three new models this fall , including a new SE and for the first time a rugged model, but if it is the flagship Apple Watch Series 8 you are interested in, these concept renders show what it could look like in the best way.





Designer @ld_vova shares his vision of a modernized Apple Watch S8 with a squared off screen, while at the same time keeping the rounded bottom for a more comfortable fit on the hand and for perfect compatibility with existing bands.





The biggest difference compared to the currently on sale Apple Watch Series 7 is that this concept envisions the glass on the front change from a curved form to being fully flat. The screen borders are also portrayed getting seemingly even thinner, and if this comes to fruition the Apple Watch S8 will be among the watches with the best screen-to-body ratio.









Earlier concept photos disseminated by other artists suggested Apple adopt sharper corners at both the top and the bottom, but this new concept seems closer to reality as having a rounded shape on the bottom of the watch seems of utmost importance for comfort. You can also see noticeably larger openings for the loudspeaker on the left, plus you can spot the familiar digital crown and button on the right hand side.





In terms of sensors, we don't expect to see any radical changes in the Series 8. It will still measure your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, but the rumored temperature, blood sugar and blood pressure measurements that Apple has been reported to work on are not expected on the Series 8.



