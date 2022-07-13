Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now





But, during this Prime Day, we got a pretty respectable price drop. The Apple Watch Series 7 — latest model — is currently down by $120 on both Target and Amazon. Of course, to make use of Amazon's discount, you'd need a Prime membership. But, with Target, it's just there — no strings attached!





So, thanks to the Prime Day deals wars that are going on right now, you can buy both the 41 mm and 45 mm Apple Watch 7 at a bargain — that's 28% off their regular price!





Apple Watch 7 WAS $399, NOW $279, SAVE $120 The GPS only edition is available for a sub-$300 price, which is a pretty huge discount for an Apple Watch 7! $120 off (30%) $279 $399 Buy at Target Apple Watch 7 WAS $429, NOW $309, SAVE $120 The big, edge-to-edge screened Apple Watch Series 7 at a lowest-ever price with this deal! $120 off (28%) $309 $429 Buy at Target

Here's the Amazon offer for the Apple Watch Series 7, so you have a choice of merchants.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm: SAVE $120 at Amazon. Amazon has also dropped the price of the Watch Series 7. The offer is for all versions of the Apple smartwatch that are currently in stock. $120 off (28%) $309 99 $429 99 Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60.