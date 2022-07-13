Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now
The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60.
But, during this Prime Day, we got a pretty respectable price drop. The Apple Watch Series 7 — latest model — is currently down by $120 on both Target and Amazon. Of course, to make use of Amazon's discount, you'd need a Prime membership. But, with Target, it's just there — no strings attached!
So, thanks to the Prime Day deals wars that are going on right now, you can buy both the 41 mm and 45 mm Apple Watch 7 at a bargain — that's 28% off their regular price!
Here's the Amazon offer for the Apple Watch Series 7, so you have a choice of merchants.
Of course, there are plenty of discounts going on right now. If you are looking for Phone deals or Smartwatch deals during this Prime Day — do not hesitate to check our articles!
