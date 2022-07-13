 Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on Google Pixel 6
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day: last chance
Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is underway. Grab the best deals while they last!

Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now

Apple Deals
@press4k
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now
The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60.

But, during this Prime Day, we got a pretty respectable price drop. The Apple Watch Series 7 — latest model — is currently down by $120 on both Target and Amazon. Of course, to make use of Amazon's discount, you'd need a Prime membership. But, with Target, it's just there — no strings attached!

So, thanks to the Prime Day deals wars that are going on right now, you can buy both the 41 mm and 45 mm Apple Watch 7 at a bargain — that's 28% off their regular price!

Apple Watch 7 WAS $399, NOW $279, SAVE $120

The GPS only edition is available for a sub-$300 price, which is a pretty huge discount for an Apple Watch 7!
$120 off (30%)
$279
$399
Buy at Target

Apple Watch 7 WAS $429, NOW $309, SAVE $120

The big, edge-to-edge screened Apple Watch Series 7 at a lowest-ever price with this deal!
$120 off (28%)
$309
$429
Buy at Target

Here's the Amazon offer for the Apple Watch Series 7, so you have a choice of merchants.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm: SAVE $120 at Amazon.

Amazon has also dropped the price of the Watch Series 7. The offer is for all versions of the Apple smartwatch that are currently in stock.
$120 off (28%)
$309 99
$429 99
Buy at Amazon
Of course, there are plenty of discounts going on right now. If you are looking for Phone deals or Smartwatch deals during this Prime Day — do not hesitate to check our articles!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless