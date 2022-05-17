Leaked renders offer first look at redesigned Apple Watch Series 8





Numerous reports had said that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a flat-edged design but that didn't materialise and the watch instead came with rounder sides and a bigger display. ShrimpApplePro , a relatively new leaker on the scene, who was also the first to talk about the iPhone 14 Pro redesign, has heard from their sources that a future Apple Watch model, probably the Series 8, could feature a flat glass.









FrontPageTech While reporting about an unannounced Apple Watch model with a flat screen last year,had mentioned that the new design might be for the Watch Series 8 and not the 7, and that's exactly what happened. They have now created new renders to give us a preview of what the watch could look like. The flatter display and edges give the wearable a more refined look and we are definitely digging the new design. If you'd rather go for a round watch, the Google Pixel Watch could be the one for you.





Back to the Watch Series 8, the new design, coupled with the rumoured health features, could make it the best smartwatch of the year









Reports have said that the Watch Series 8 may offer improved atrial fibrillation monitoring as well as a body temperature sensor. The wearable could also offer a new low-power mode to improve battery life and satellite connectivity, as well as new watch faces and workout types.





The watch will reportedly be available in three sizes and might be accompanied by a budget model and a rugged variant aimed at athletes. It will likely be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14 series.

















