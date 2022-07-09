 Amazon has three affordable Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale at lower than ever prices - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Amazon has three affordable Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale at lower than ever prices

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has three affordable Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale at lower than ever prices
If you're interested in picking up probably the best smartwatch in the world before the Apple Watch Series 8 lands in September and feel like you simply cannot wait a few more days or don't want to become a paying Prime subscriber just to take part in this year's Prime Day celebration, Amazon has a very nice surprise for you.

Make that three very nice surprises, including a small one with a green aluminum case and "clover" sport band and two large ones pairing a starlight body with a matching starlight strap or combining the same colors as the discounted 41mm model.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Green Aluminum Case, Clover Sport Band
$115 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band
$115 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Green Aluminum Case, Clover Sport Band
$115 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

All of these GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 versions are currently on sale for a record 115 bucks lower than their regular prices of $399 and $429 in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively. There's obviously no word on how long the killer new Amazon deals might last, but as you can imagine, you don't need a Prime membership to save big ahead of Prime Day 2022.

With life-saving ECG technology, fall detection, and blood oxygen monitoring in tow (among others), the Apple S7-powered Series 7 timepiece is ideal for health nuts, keeping an eye on about as many such indicators as any smartwatch available today.

Of course, the fast-approaching Series 8 is widely expected to take things to the next level with body temperature tracking, not to mention the as-yet-unnamed rugged Apple Watch variant also rumored to see daylight this fall.

But the latter product is likely to cost a small fortune while the former... might need another year or so to drop from a $400 starting price below the $300 mark. If you don't have that kind of time (or money) on your hands, you should definitely pull the trigger today and never look back, fully trusting that the Apple Watch Series 7 delivers unrivaled bang for your buck.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Latest iPadOS update breaks charging on the iPad mini 6
Latest iPadOS update breaks charging on the iPad mini 6
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2022
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2022
This robust Garmin smartwatch with stellar battery life is an incredible bargain right now
This robust Garmin smartwatch with stellar battery life is an incredible bargain right now
Nothing Phone (1) won't fight the power and will skip the charger, too
Nothing Phone (1) won't fight the power and will skip the charger, too
The two best Fitbit devices around are on sale at their lowest ever prices
The two best Fitbit devices around are on sale at their lowest ever prices
Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops
Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless