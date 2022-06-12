The Apple Watch Series 7 and SE were the world's best-selling smartwatches in Q1

Early rumors had pointed to a complete redesign involving flat edges, but the final Apple Watch Series 7 design represented a modest change over the Series 6, pairing the same overall look with a larger screen and thinner bezels.

The Apple Watch SE continues to perform well despite its age

Sales should remain stable over the coming months as there have been few launches from rivals as of late, but sales of the current-gen Watch SE are set to end come September when Apple launches a second-gen version. Details about what that device will include are scarce, although it’ll most likely offer the same design as the current model backed with a faster chipset and some extra features thrown in here and there.

The Series 3 is also a best-seller, but Apple's dropping support

While the Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE contributed the bulk of Apple’s smartwatch sales, the cheaper (and much older) Series 3 ultimately helped push the brand’s market share to an outstanding 51.2% in Q1 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 3 retails at $199 and was originally launched in 2017. The fact that it’s almost five years old means that it’s rarely recommended these days, but it was still popular enough to become the fifth best-selling smartwatch worldwide.



Samsung was the only other brand to place smartwatches in the top 5

What about those other two spots in the top 5 smartwatch list? Well, those belong to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic — the company’s first watches running Google’s upgraded Wear OS platform. These two smartwatches were popular enough to secure a combined 18.9% market share for Samsung, representing strong growth over Q1 2020 when the brand was still shipping Tizen-powered smartwatches.It’s clear from the latest market data that Samsung made the right decision in replacing Tizen with Wear OS. And with the company now working on the next-generation Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, this momentum should continue into the second half of 2022 and beyond. Behind Samsung in terms of total sales with Garmin, with a market share of 7.2%, and Huawei, with a share of 4.5%. Google-owned Fitbit occupied fifth place overall with a 3.6% share, though it’ll be interesting to see how this evolves once the Pixel Watch hits shelves this autumn. While the Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE contributed the bulk of Apple’s smartwatch sales, the cheaper (and much older) Series 3 ultimately helped push the brand’s market share to an outstanding 51.2% in Q1 2022.

