FDA approves Hypertension alerts for Apple Watch. These are the models that will get it next week

The Apple Watch Series 11 receives FDA approval for its hypertension feature





Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 , it revealed the new hypertension feature. Using the data collected by the same optical heart sensor used on current and older Apple Watch models, the data is analyzed using a new algorithm that records how blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30-day periods. If the algorithms detect patterns associated with hypertension, the timepiece issues a warning so the user knows that he should see a doctor. On Tuesday, when Apple unveiled theand the, it revealed the new hypertension feature. Using the data collected by the same optical heart sensor used on current and older Apple Watch models, the data is analyzed using a new algorithm that records how blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30-day periods. If the algorithms detect patterns associated with hypertension, the timepiece issues a warning so the user knows that he should see a doctor.





Apple used a combination of machine learning and the results of multiple studies with over 100,000 participants to train its algorithm. It followed up with another study with 2,000 participants.

Apple's Hypertension Notification alert could save lives





Apple says that the Hypertension Notification alert could warn nearly half of users with high blood pressure. A higher percentage of those with a more severe Stage 2 hypertension will be alerted. Apple also said that it expects that over 1 million people with undiagnosed hypertension will receive an alert during the first year that the feature is available. The feature runs passively in the background on compatible Apple Watch models, and the company made a point of stating that not everyone with hypertension will receive a notification.



What this new feature might lead to





For a long time, we have been looking for Apple to produce a feature for the Apple Watch that will allow it to obtain a user's blood sugar without having them draw blood. Diabetics are eagerly awaiting such a development although there was a report that the first version of the non-invasive blood glucose feature would be like the hypertension alert and only warn users if their blood sugar was too high or too low. Subsequent versions would give blood glucose readings on demand, which is what I'd expect to see eventually with blood pressure readings on the Apple Watch.

