FDA approves Hypertension alerts for Apple Watch. These are the models that will get it next week
Starting next week, certain Apple Watch models will alert you if your blood pressure is high.
The new hypertension sensor on the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3warns users when their blood pressure is high. Hypertension is a serious condition that could lead to a stroke or other problems. The Apple Watch is not yet able to deliver a wearer's blood pressure reading on demand, although there are some smartwatches that can. One such device is the Huawei Watch D2, which uses an inflatable airbag embedded in the watch straps to give users their blood pressure readings.
The Apple Watch Series 11 receives FDA approval for its hypertension feature
On Tuesday, when Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, it revealed the new hypertension feature. Using the data collected by the same optical heart sensor used on current and older Apple Watch models, the data is analyzed using a new algorithm that records how blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30-day periods. If the algorithms detect patterns associated with hypertension, the timepiece issues a warning so the user knows that he should see a doctor.
Apple was awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the hypertension feature, and sure enough, Apple received the regulatory approval it was seeking late Thursday. As a result, the hypertension notification feature will launch next week in the U.S., EU, Hong Kong, and New Zealand. Overall, the hypertension notification feature will be available in more than 150 countries and regions throughout the world. The hypertension feature will be backported to the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
"Hypertension notifications on Apple Watch use data from the optical heart sensor to analyze how a user’s blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart. The algorithm works passively in the background reviewing data over 30-day periods, and will notify users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension. These notifications provide users with valuable insights into their health as it relates to this widespread condition simply by wearing their Apple Watch, so they can begin making potentially lifesaving behavioral changes, or start treatment to reduce their risk of serious, long-term health events."
-Apple
Apple used a combination of machine learning and the results of multiple studies with over 100,000 participants to train its algorithm. It followed up with another study with 2,000 participants.
Apple's Hypertension Notification alert could save lives
Apple says that the Hypertension Notification alert could warn nearly half of users with high blood pressure. A higher percentage of those with a more severe Stage 2 hypertension will be alerted. Apple also said that it expects that over 1 million people with undiagnosed hypertension will receive an alert during the first year that the feature is available. The feature runs passively in the background on compatible Apple Watch models, and the company made a point of stating that not everyone with hypertension will receive a notification.
A Hypertension Notification alert shared on the user's iPhone Health app. | Image credit-Apple
What this new feature might lead to
For a long time, we have been looking for Apple to produce a feature for the Apple Watch that will allow it to obtain a user's blood sugar without having them draw blood. Diabetics are eagerly awaiting such a development although there was a report that the first version of the non-invasive blood glucose feature would be like the hypertension alert and only warn users if their blood sugar was too high or too low. Subsequent versions would give blood glucose readings on demand, which is what I'd expect to see eventually with blood pressure readings on the Apple Watch.
