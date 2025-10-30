Walmart's exclusive Apple Watch SE 2 deal saves you a massive $110
Don't miss your chance to save $110 on the Apple Watch SE 2 with LTE on deck!
Looking for an affordable way to complete your Apple ecosystem with a new timepiece? The budget Apple Watch SE 2 is probably the best choice, especially now. Walmart is currently selling both the 40mm and the 44mm variants with LTE connectivity for a whopping $110 off.
That brings the smaller model down to just $189, while the 44mm unit can be yours for $219. If you've been following bargains for this particular Apple Watch, you might remember Amazon had a matching sale nearly a month ago. Is it available today? Nope — and Best Buy isn't giving you the same discount, either.
As you might expect from a modern timepiece, this fella is also a fantastic workout companion. It helps you create custom workouts, gives you training load insights, tracks multisport workouts, and more.
So, yeah. The Apple Watch SE 3 is here, but with no discounts in sight, the 2022-released Apple Watch SE 2 clearly stands out. It might not pack the same features as the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and yet budget-conscious shoppers will find it more than good enough. Grab yours for a hefty $110 off with Walmart's exclusive sale before it's too late.
Obviously, this is a pretty generous offer. But is the Watch SE 2 actually worth it now that its successor is here? Absolutely. After all, this is the cheapest way to get into the Apple smartwatch ecosystem. It packs all the essential features you could need, including heart-rate measurements, irregular rhythm notifications, and sleep tracking.
When it comes to battery life, this bad boy promises up to 18 hours of use per charge. Of course, if you're using it for workout tracking (indoor or outdoor), it won't last you over 10 hours. Sure, that's nowhere near Garmin Watches' battery life, but it's more than decent, considering all of its features and intuitive interface. Don't forget to check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for more insights.
