Walmart's exclusive Apple Watch SE 2 deal saves you a massive $110

Don't miss your chance to save $110 on the Apple Watch SE 2 with LTE on deck!

Looking for an affordable way to complete your Apple ecosystem with a new timepiece? The budget Apple Watch SE 2 is probably the best choice, especially now. Walmart is currently selling both the 40mm and the 44mm variants with LTE connectivity for a whopping $110 off.

40mm Apple Watch SE 2, LTE: $110 off

$189
$299
$110 off (37%)
The Apple Watch SE 2 is now available at a seriously low price. Walmart is selling the 40mm variant with LTE for $110 off, making it a fantastic choice for users on a budget. This is an exclusive Walmart discount: you won't find it at Amazon or Best Buy, but it might not last long.
Buy at Walmart

44mm Apple Watch SE 2, LTE: save $110

$219
$329
$110 off (33%)
If you're looking for a larger Apple Watch SE 2 variant with 4G on deck, the 44mm model is the one to consider. This one is also on sale at Walmart right now, letting you save a massive $110. Keep in mind the promo is only available on the Midnight model.
Buy at Walmart

That brings the smaller model down to just $189, while the 44mm unit can be yours for $219. If you've been following bargains for this particular Apple Watch, you might remember Amazon had a matching sale nearly a month ago. Is it available today? Nope — and Best Buy isn't giving you the same discount, either.

Obviously, this is a pretty generous offer. But is the Watch SE 2 actually worth it now that its successor is here? Absolutely. After all, this is the cheapest way to get into the Apple smartwatch ecosystem. It packs all the essential features you could need, including heart-rate measurements, irregular rhythm notifications, and sleep tracking.

As you might expect from a modern timepiece, this fella is also a fantastic workout companion. It helps you create custom workouts, gives you training load insights, tracks multisport workouts, and more.

When it comes to battery life, this bad boy promises up to 18 hours of use per charge. Of course, if you're using it for workout tracking (indoor or outdoor), it won't last you over 10 hours. Sure, that's nowhere near Garmin Watches' battery life, but it's more than decent, considering all of its features and intuitive interface. Don't forget to check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for more insights.

So, yeah. The Apple Watch SE 3 is here, but with no discounts in sight, the 2022-released Apple Watch SE 2 clearly stands out. It might not pack the same features as the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and yet budget-conscious shoppers will find it more than good enough. Grab yours for a hefty $110 off with Walmart's exclusive sale before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
