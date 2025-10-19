Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next





Apple's "plus" naming strategy



If you're wondering why Apple's next big health push would just get a "+" tacked onto the end, it's all about separating the free from the paid. As



The two best examples are already on your iPhone. You have the free Apple News app for headlines, and then the paid "News+" subscription to unlock premium magazines and newspapers. Likewise, you have the free "Fitness" app that tracks your daily rings, and then the paid "Fitness+" subscription for all the guided video workouts. The "Health" app, which already exists as a free data repository for all your steps and heart rate info, fits this pattern perfectly. A new, paid service that adds premium features like AI coaching would naturally be called "Health+." If you're wondering why Apple's next big health push would just get a "+" tacked onto the end, it's all about separating the free from the paid. As Mark Gurman explained in his recent "Power On" newsletter , Apple's naming convention is actually pretty straightforward. The "plus" suffix is reserved for paid services that have a free, pre-installed counterpart.The two best examples are already on your iPhone. You have the free Apple News app for headlines, and then the paid "News+" subscription to unlock premium magazines and newspapers. Likewise, you have the free "Fitness" app that tracks your daily rings, and then the paid "Fitness+" subscription for all the guided video workouts. The "Health" app, which already exists as a free data repository for all your steps and heart rate info, fits this pattern perfectly. A new, paid service that adds premium features like AI coaching would naturally be called "Health+."

Why this naming scheme matters



This strategy is all about upselling you on services without taking away the free tools you already use. By contrast, services like Apple Music or Apple Arcade don't have a "plus" because there's no meaningful free version; they are all-or-nothing subscriptions.



This is what makes the company's recent rebrand of "Apple TV+" to just "Apple TV" so confusing. It breaks their own rule, as it now conflicts with the "Apple TV" app and the "Apple TV" hardware box. It’s a bit of a marketing mess, honestly. But it also shows why "Fitness+" kept its name. Since the free "Fitness" app is still a core part of the Apple Watch experience, they need the "plus" to differentiate the paid service you can subscribe to.



"Health+" is the logical next step



This "Health+" name makes perfect sense. Apple isn't going to suddenly start charging you to see your step count. The free Health app is a key selling point for the Apple Watch—it’s the dashboard for all your personal data.



A "Health+" service, as Gurman and others have reported, would be the premium, coaching layer on top of that. Think AI-powered nutrition plans, personalized workout suggestions based on your data, and deeper sleep analysis. It turns the Health app from a passive data log into an active, paid coach. It's the same model as Fitness+, and it's why you can be almost certain that when this service launches, it’ll have that little "+" right at the end.



Apple is reportedly working on a new paid health service, and its name seems obvious: "Health+." As Apple analyst Mark Gurman notes, the name isn't just a guess; it follows Apple's specific and logical, if slightly confusing, subscription-naming rules.