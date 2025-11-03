Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Apple’s trick to fix Siri is to secretly use Google’s AI tech behind the scenes

Over a year after promising an AI-powered version of Siri, Apple may be asking for help from Google.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Software updates Google
Apple’s trick to fix Siri is to secretly use Google’s AI tech behind the scenes
It’s been over a year since Apple launched the “made for Apple IntelligenceiPhone 16, but we still haven’t seen the so-called smart Siri in action. Apparently, the company is on track to release it early next year, and a new report claims that’ll happen with the help of Google.

Apple’s big Siri update will rely on Google Gemini


Apple has reportedly chosen to use Google technology to power the new Siri update, which is expected to arrive with iOS 26.4 in the spring of 2026. On the surface, users will see Apple Intelligence, but behind the scenes, the updated Siri will use Google’s Gemini large language models.

Earlier this year, Apple was still considering offers from Anthropic and Google, but ultimately decided to use Gemini. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Anthropic’s models offered better performance, but Google’s financial terms were better.

Gemini will be the invisible mind of Siri



While Apple will “lean on Google’s Gemini models,” Siri won’t suddenly start offering Gemini features and feel like a Google service. The assistant will include an AI-powered web search feature, but it’s unlikely that any of the companies will talk about the partnership in public.

Apple’s goal is to use a custom-made AI model, based on Gemini, which will run on the company’s private cloud servers. By running everything on its own infrastructure, Apple will be able to guarantee that user data doesn’t leave its servers. On-device personal data will likely be processed with Apple’s Foundation Models.

Do you think Apple has a chance to catch up in terms of AI?

Vote View Result


That deal is similar to the relationship between Google and Samsung. Galaxy AI is marketed as a Samsung product, but many of its features are powered by Gemini. Taking a similar approach could help Apple catch up to its main competitors and finally offer AI features comparable to the Galaxy S25 series and Pixel 10 devices.

Is it too late for Apple?


By the time Apple ships a proper version of Apple Intelligence, it’ll have been almost two years since its announcement at WWDC 2024. I’d argue that AI hasn’t brought any meaningful new experiences to any smartphone, but that won’t change the perception that Apple has made a mistake.

I don’t think most people care about the underlying technology behind a new feature they use, so they’d just like to enjoy the well-working versions of Apple Intelligence and Siri they were promised. However, after all this time, they may have lost interest in it.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless