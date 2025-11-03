Apple’s trick to fix Siri is to secretly use Google’s AI tech behind the scenes
Over a year after promising an AI-powered version of Siri, Apple may be asking for help from Google.
It’s been over a year since Apple launched the “made for Apple Intelligence” iPhone 16, but we still haven’t seen the so-called smart Siri in action. Apparently, the company is on track to release it early next year, and a new report claims that’ll happen with the help of Google.
Apple has reportedly chosen to use Google technology to power the new Siri update, which is expected to arrive with iOS 26.4 in the spring of 2026. On the surface, users will see Apple Intelligence, but behind the scenes, the updated Siri will use Google’s Gemini large language models.
While Apple will “lean on Google’s Gemini models,” Siri won’t suddenly start offering Gemini features and feel like a Google service. The assistant will include an AI-powered web search feature, but it’s unlikely that any of the companies will talk about the partnership in public.
Apple’s goal is to use a custom-made AI model, based on Gemini, which will run on the company’s private cloud servers. By running everything on its own infrastructure, Apple will be able to guarantee that user data doesn’t leave its servers. On-device personal data will likely be processed with Apple’s Foundation Models.
That deal is similar to the relationship between Google and Samsung. Galaxy AI is marketed as a Samsung product, but many of its features are powered by Gemini. Taking a similar approach could help Apple catch up to its main competitors and finally offer AI features comparable to the Galaxy S25 series and Pixel 10 devices.
By the time Apple ships a proper version of Apple Intelligence, it’ll have been almost two years since its announcement at WWDC 2024. I’d argue that AI hasn’t brought any meaningful new experiences to any smartphone, but that won’t change the perception that Apple has made a mistake.
I don’t think most people care about the underlying technology behind a new feature they use, so they’d just like to enjoy the well-working versions of Apple Intelligence and Siri they were promised. However, after all this time, they may have lost interest in it.
Earlier this year, Apple was still considering offers from Anthropic and Google, but ultimately decided to use Gemini. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Anthropic’s models offered better performance, but Google’s financial terms were better.
