Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now
Apple's secrecy just cracked. Yep, mark the date, people!
The world of iPhone leaks has been filling up lately with interesting and exciting things: from the design of the iPhone 17 Pro to features that we may see. But usually, Apple is quite secretive about its things, and not much is certain.
The secretive, private Apple has, however, made a mistake today, and believe it or not, the tech giant itself leaked the date of the special iPhone 17 event: September 9, 2025.
Rumors have already claimed this date may be it, but now, Apple itself is confirming it with an invitation erroneously added to the AppleTV app. The invite itself was quickly deleted, but not before being spotted and outed to the world.
The iPhone 17 series is said to consist of a base iPhone 17, which should look like your usual iPhone, the iPhone 17 Air, which is the Galaxy S25 Edge super-slim rival, and the Pro-branded iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The latter are reportedly getting a huge redesign on the back, which was corroborated earlier by dbrand's new case.
As for the phones, they are likely to come in some new colors (including an eye-catching orange for the Pro iPhone 17) and sporting iOS 26 with its new Liquid Glass look. The iPhone 17 phones may come with a price increase of around $50, but the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to make the price increase feel less daunting by eliminating the 128GB storage option and starting at 256GB.
The iPhone 17 series will compete for the title of the best flagship of 2025 with the Galaxy S25 lineup and the recently unveiled Pixel 10 series.
I'm personally hyped for the Apple event, and I find it hilarious that out of everyone, Apple itself would leak its own event. The company has been so secretive and combative when it comes to leaks (even trying to sue leakers), and yet, not even Apple is perfect.
The secretive, private Apple has, however, made a mistake today, and believe it or not, the tech giant itself leaked the date of the special iPhone 17 event: September 9, 2025.
Rumors have already claimed this date may be it, but now, Apple itself is confirming it with an invitation erroneously added to the AppleTV app. The invite itself was quickly deleted, but not before being spotted and outed to the world.
The design of the invite is reminiscent of the OG MacBook Air wallpaper. This is likely a hint towards the new super-slim iPhone 17 Air that is supposedly launching this year to replace the iPhone 17 Plus in the lineup.
The iPhone 17 series is said to consist of a base iPhone 17, which should look like your usual iPhone, the iPhone 17 Air, which is the Galaxy S25 Edge super-slim rival, and the Pro-branded iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The latter are reportedly getting a huge redesign on the back, which was corroborated earlier by dbrand's new case.
Alongside the new phones, we also expect the Apple Watch Series 11 to show up at the event. Potentially, Apple may also give us a successor to its rugged premium smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
As for the phones, they are likely to come in some new colors (including an eye-catching orange for the Pro iPhone 17) and sporting iOS 26 with its new Liquid Glass look. The iPhone 17 phones may come with a price increase of around $50, but the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to make the price increase feel less daunting by eliminating the 128GB storage option and starting at 256GB.
The iPhone 17 series will compete for the title of the best flagship of 2025 with the Galaxy S25 lineup and the recently unveiled Pixel 10 series.
I'm personally hyped for the Apple event, and I find it hilarious that out of everyone, Apple itself would leak its own event. The company has been so secretive and combative when it comes to leaks (even trying to sue leakers), and yet, not even Apple is perfect.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: