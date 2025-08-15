$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iPhone 17 and 17 Pro colors: pick your favorite and get motivated to save up before the big release

Here are the expected colors for the iPhone 17 lineup: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 17 and 17 Pro colors: pick your favorite and get motivated to save up before the big release
The iPhone 17 family is expected to arrive less than a months, potentially on September 9. There have been quite a lot of rumors and leaks about the new iPhones. A new look is rumored for the Pro-branded ones (a revamped camera bump), while a new model, an iPhone 17 Air, is reportedly joining instead of the iPhone 17 Plus

Color might not be the first thing you think about when buying a phone, but it still matters. It's a big part of the design and how much you like using it – especially once you've picked the model you want. Here are the iPhone 17 colors we're expecting this year, based on leaks and rumors.

iPhone 17 colors



The base iPhone 17 is expected to rock a similar design (the most iPhone-esque iPhone this year), judging by leaks. According to leaked camera lens protectors, the iPhone 17 is expected to be available in six shades.

Expected iPhone 17 colors:
  • Black
  • Gray 
  • Silver/White
  • Light Blue
  • Light Green
  • Light Purple 

It's very likely that those won't be the official names of the color options and are just depicting the shades to expect. 


Black



From the leaked camera lens protector and dummy units, it looks like this year's version isn't pure black either – it's more of a very dark gray. It's a safe, classic choice – perfect if you want something understated, professional, or simply don't care too much about the color of your tech.

Gray 


We have a lighter gray variant leaked for the iPhone 17 as well. It seems pretty similar to the black one, just lighter, so I'd expect Apple may choose one of these two and not have the iPhone 17 available in both dark gray and light gray. 

Silver/White



A lighter silver camera lens ring has also been spotted in leaks. And so has been a white/silver dummy unit. All in all, we can have a very light gray or silver variant for the iPhone 17.

Either way, it's another light shade – simple, elegant, and on the more conservative side.


Light Blue


We're now going into the more trendy and fresh options. Light Blue (it may end up being called something else, though) may be another color option for the iPhone 17. Judging by the leaked camera ring, it may be a bit more saturated blue like the one on the iPhone 16 (Ultramarine), or something between Ultramarine and the Blue on the iPhone 15, which is a very desaturated blue shade. Fun, fresh, and fancy, if I may add.

Light Green 



This one is a bit of a rarity for Apple. A green shade was present for the iPhone 15, but it was Minty and definitely not this forest-y green that we're seeing on the leaked camera lens protector. The iPhone 16 had a Teal variant, a mixture of green and blue. But this one for the iPhone 17 looks more like a traditional green, with no hints of blue to balance it. I wonder if Apple is indeed going to go for this color. 


Last time when we had a more forest-y green, it was with the iPhone 13 (and it does look cool, alright).

Light Purple 



Light Purple, if true, would be epic on the iPhone 17 in my opinion. The last two times (with the 15 and 16) we had a pink option, while the iPhone 14 was available in a light purple color. And it was gorgeous. The camera protector looks a bit darker than the purple on the iPhone 14, but generally the same shade, so if true, that would be an exciting color option to go for. 

In the dummy units leaks, the light purple almost look like lavender or even pink-ish. Of course, the dummy units are not 100% what the colors will look like in real life, so there's that.

iPhone 17 Air colors 



The iPhone 17 Air would be somewhat of a wallflower when it comes to the rest of the series. Its design is different than the iPhone 17, and reportedly, its colors would also be, despite it somewhat replacing the Plus in the series.

Rumored iPhone 17 Air colors:
  • Black 
  • Silver/White
  • Light Gold 
  • Light Blue/Blue gray 

Black


The conservative color option may be here for the slim-chic iPhone 17 as well. With a super slim phone, black would probably look absolutely amazing and definitely not boring, but we'll have to wait and see to be sure of that. Black is timeless, though, and may look very premium on a super slim phone, like the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be. 

Silver/White


Another pretty traditional color option is rumored for the iPhone 17 Air: Silver or White. It's not clear at this point whether this is intended for an all-silver phone, or it would be a silver frame and camera ring on a white iPhone 17 Air. Judging by another leak, it's more likely that a white color option would be with the silver frame. 

Light Gold


This one is quite different from the rest. Light Gold was a pretty trendy color a few years back for phones in general, and I liked it a lot, so if this rumor is right and Apple is intending to bring it back, I'll be delighted. Especially on a super-thin phone, it may make the phone look like a jewel instead of a phone. 

Light Blue/Blue Gray 


A blue color option is also rumored for the iPhone 17 Air. It could be a light blue variant, or it could be a blue with a hint of gray in it, depending on which leaker you ask. Either way, blue has been a staple color for quite some time now, and some shade of blue is present in most recent iPhone lineups, so it's safe to expect it here as well. 

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max colors 



For the Pro-branded iPhones, we have five potential color options:
  • Black
  • Gray 
  • Silver/White
  • Dark Blue
  • Orange

Orange    


Let's start with the coolest color (arguably) this year for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: orange. Again, based on the leaked camera ring protector and leaked dummies, this may be one bold color option for the Pros. And in my opinion, a bold color option is definitely needed, as the last few times, we only had relatively 'safe' colors for the Pro-branded iPhones. So, a fun and in-your-face color should be available, in my opinion, for the series. If it is indeed an option, that seems like the most likely color I would go for, personally. 

Black 


The black color option for the 16 Pro is called Black Titanium. Rumor has it Apple may abandon titanium this year, so it may be simply Black. But the color is a classic, and for people wanting to exude a serious and down-to-business vibe, this would be a great option. 

Gray or Silver/Light


This could be some take on Natural Titanium look but without the titanium in it, if rumors are right about Apple abandoning it. Of course, Natural Titanium on the 16 and 15 Pro models looks a bit more to the beige side, while the Gray can be a more simple gray option. 

Judging by the leaked dummy units, this color may be a simple gray option. Ideal for you if you want something traditional and elegant that doesn't attract too much attention. 

Dark Blue


Here's where the fun actually starts, at least for people who tend to like their tech to be a bit different. A Dark Blue color is in the rumored color options for the Pro-branded iPhones this year, and it may look epic, at least judging by the leaked camera lens protector. It may be a deep shade of blue that is super trendy and cool. 


Which iPhone 17 color are you most excited for?

Vote View Result

iPhone 17 colors expectations: some are new, some are old 


Right now, all the colors we've mentioned come from leaks and rumors – Apple hasn't officially shown the iPhone 17 series yet. And if history tells us anything, it's that Apple can still surprise everyone, even the most reliable leakers. So, there's always a chance we’ll see unexpected shades or small changes in the colors.

That said, I’m personally rooting for an orange iPhone 17 Pro and a light purple iPhone 17. As for the Air, it seems Apple might play it safe, but a gold iPhone 17 Air would be amazing. Now we just have to wait and see what Apple actually delivers!

