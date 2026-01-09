Apple may have found a smarter way to control your AirPods, and it's pretty wild

Future AirPods may have a different way to sense gestures

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A newly-discovered patent application now details yet another change Apple is exploring for AirPods. The patent application is called "Gesture Detection Based on Antenna Impedance Measurements". The filing shows an entirely different approach to gestures.





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The solution that Apple is showing in the patent involves the radio antennas in the AirPods. Radio antennas usually receive audio from the device (like music), and also relay audio (such as input from the microphone).





How do you feel about gesture controls on AirPods? Love them, faster gestures sound great 28.57% Curious, but I want to try it first 28.57% Meh, buttons or taps are fine 21.43% I mostly control music from my phone anyway 21.43% Vote 14 Votes

Patents and Apple

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