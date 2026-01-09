Apple may have found a smarter way to control your AirPods, and it's pretty wild
A new Apple patent suggests future AirPods could use their antennas to detect swipes and taps.
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Apple is actively working on making AirPods better. Now, there's new research by the Cupertino giant showing that Apple is working on dropping the separate detection circuitry, so the AirPods could sense gestures using the RF antenna.
Apple has had plans for gesture control of AirPods for a very long time. The first known patent on the topic dates all the way back to 2011. Some of the technology approaches in those patents are yet to come to fruition, like, for example, camera-based systems.
Current AirPods sport a touch surface, and that's how they detect gestures. The new patent details a separate system.
In the patent, Apple criticizes the current solution as it makes the device bulky and heavy. On top of that, the action isn't instantaneous – when you tap on the AirPods to skip the next track, there's latency before the action is accomplished. This is also something that the Cupertino tech giant is looking to fix.
Basically, reception and transmission of audio refreshes happen much more frequently than that of capacitive sensor electrodes. In order to make the gestures also as fast as audio transmission, the idea is to include gesture detection somehow in the antennas.
The patent says that AirPods could measure impedance and changes in it, and this way the capacitive sensor will be thrown away. The patent describes that changes in impedance would indicate if there's a presence or absence of an external object (for example, the user's finger).
The patent contains 13,000 words and there are quite a few diagrams in it. The file focuses on the specifics of measuring impedance using different materials. Basically, the patent tries (as is usual with patents) to make the technology as broad as possible.
Apple has quite a lot of patents it gets granted on a regular basis. However, having a patent about a piece of technology doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to see this exact technology any time soon. Or at all.
I actually like when Apple looks for smarter ways to simplify things, and this idea fits that pattern perfectly. Using the antenna itself to detect gestures sounds a bit nerdy, but the goal makes sense: faster responses, less hardware, and lighter AirPods.
Of course, this is still just a patent, and Apple has a long history of exploring ideas that never leave the lab. But I enjoy seeing this kind of thinking. It shows Apple isn't just focused on bigger batteries or louder sound, but on the small details that shape how a product feels to use. If this ever makes it into real AirPods, it could be one of those quiet changes that ends up making a big difference.
Future AirPods may have a different way to sense gestures
Apple has had plans for gesture control of AirPods for a very long time. The first known patent on the topic dates all the way back to 2011. Some of the technology approaches in those patents are yet to come to fruition, like, for example, camera-based systems.
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A newly-discovered patent application now details yet another change Apple is exploring for AirPods. The patent application is called "Gesture Detection Based on Antenna Impedance Measurements". The filing shows an entirely different approach to gestures.
Image Credit - Apple
Current AirPods sport a touch surface, and that's how they detect gestures. The new patent details a separate system.
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The solution that Apple is showing in the patent involves the radio antennas in the AirPods. Radio antennas usually receive audio from the device (like music), and also relay audio (such as input from the microphone).
How do you feel about gesture controls on AirPods?
Love them, faster gestures sound great
28.57%
Curious, but I want to try it first
28.57%
Meh, buttons or taps are fine
21.43%
I mostly control music from my phone anyway
21.43%
Basically, reception and transmission of audio refreshes happen much more frequently than that of capacitive sensor electrodes. In order to make the gestures also as fast as audio transmission, the idea is to include gesture detection somehow in the antennas.
If Apple succeeds with this, then the capacitive sensors can be thrown away. That would obviously help with saving space and reducing the weight of the AirPods.
The patent says that AirPods could measure impedance and changes in it, and this way the capacitive sensor will be thrown away. The patent describes that changes in impedance would indicate if there's a presence or absence of an external object (for example, the user's finger).
So basically, if you swipe upwards on the AirPods's stem with the antennas, it should be able to detect the gesture. Also, it would be able to detect direction, which is required for the volume up or down gesture.
The patent contains 13,000 words and there are quite a few diagrams in it. The file focuses on the specifics of measuring impedance using different materials. Basically, the patent tries (as is usual with patents) to make the technology as broad as possible.
Patents and Apple
Apple has quite a lot of patents it gets granted on a regular basis. However, having a patent about a piece of technology doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to see this exact technology any time soon. Or at all.
The Cupertino tech giant applies for hundreds of patents every year. At most, you can look at them to determine what the company is exploring or what its interests are, and get a glimpse of what it might do in the future.
Apple's wild AirPods idea sounds strange, but I kind of love it
I actually like when Apple looks for smarter ways to simplify things, and this idea fits that pattern perfectly. Using the antenna itself to detect gestures sounds a bit nerdy, but the goal makes sense: faster responses, less hardware, and lighter AirPods.
Of course, this is still just a patent, and Apple has a long history of exploring ideas that never leave the lab. But I enjoy seeing this kind of thinking. It shows Apple isn't just focused on bigger batteries or louder sound, but on the small details that shape how a product feels to use. If this ever makes it into real AirPods, it could be one of those quiet changes that ends up making a big difference.
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