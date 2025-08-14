You need to see this – iPhone 17 Pro redesign leaks are real and dbrand just confirmed them
dbrand's new Tank Case confirms Apple’s rumored “camera bar” redesign for the iPhone 17 Pro.
Oh well, oh well... it seems that the leaks about the rather peculiar redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro may have been actually right. We've had lots of leaks about the new look, but I still refused to believe it. Now, dbrand, a reputable case brand, seems to confirm the new design by pre-announcing its iPhone 17 Pro Tank Case. And things got real.
It's usual that before the launch event, case makers are provided details, either by Apple or supply chain sources, so it's now becoming as real as it ever was: probably, that would be the design of the new iPhone.
The Tank Case will be available exclusively for the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. Apparently, the 'normal-looking' base iPhone 17, which is said to keep the same look as usual iPhones, may not be graced with a Tank Case.
The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be unveiled on September 9, and it's likely that pre-orders start on September 12. General availability is expected to start on September 19.
I'm not a huge fan of the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro, to be quite frank. The camera bar seems to be needlessly big. Of course, we can't judge exactly how the iPhone will look under the case, so hopefully some of Apple's usual premium-ness would be showing there.
The iPhone 17 event may happen on September 9, and it's now coming closer and closer. Now, case maker dbrand has gone ahead and revealed its Tank Case, which shows Apple's new 'camera bar' design.
The Tank Case is also quite unique and includes some changes from dbrand's usual style of sleek cases and detailed decals. The Tank Case definitely exudes a more badass vibe. dbrand's limited edition cases are always unique, and this one has a rugged look and a decorative MagSafe area with an Illuminati twist.
The renders of the case show the Action button, Camera Control, and all the usual expected features of the iPhone 17 Pro. Of course, the raised portion at the top with the cameras, flash, LiDAR, and light sensor stands out. The rumored earlier design with a huge top part dedicated to the camera island (some refer to it as a 'camera bar', like Google Pixel's) is corroborated by this case.
It's usual that before the launch event, case makers are provided details, either by Apple or supply chain sources, so it's now becoming as real as it ever was: probably, that would be the design of the new iPhone.
The Tank Case will be available exclusively for the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. Apparently, the 'normal-looking' base iPhone 17, which is said to keep the same look as usual iPhones, may not be graced with a Tank Case.
The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be unveiled on September 9, and it's likely that pre-orders start on September 12. General availability is expected to start on September 19.
I'm not a huge fan of the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro, to be quite frank. The camera bar seems to be needlessly big. Of course, we can't judge exactly how the iPhone will look under the case, so hopefully some of Apple's usual premium-ness would be showing there.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: