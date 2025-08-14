You need to see this – iPhone 17 Pro redesign leaks are real and dbrand just confirmed them

iPhone 17

The Tank Case is also quite unique and includes some changes from dbrand's usual style of sleek cases and detailed decals. The Tank Case definitely exudes a more badass vibe. dbrand's limited edition cases are always unique, and this one has a rugged look and a decorative MagSafe area with an Illuminati twist.





The renders of the case show the Action button, Camera Control, and all the usual expected features of the iPhone 17 Pro. Of course, the raised portion at the top with the cameras, flash, LiDAR, and light sensor stands out. The rumored earlier design with a huge top part dedicated to the camera island (some refer to it as a 'camera bar', like Google Pixel's) is corroborated by this case.

Are you excited about the iPhone 17 Pro’s new camera bar design? Yes, it looks awesome Not sure, need to see it in person No, I don't like the redesign Yes, it looks awesome 25% Not sure, need to see it in person 40% No, I don't like the redesign 35%

