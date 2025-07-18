Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Apple sues Jon Prosser for allegedly breaking into a developmental iPhone to steal trade secrets

FPT's Jon Prosser is one of two men being sued by Apple for allegedly breaking into a developmental iPhone and stealing trade secrets.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
FPT's Jon Presser holds up one of the recreated renders he had made after allegedly stealing trade secrets from Apple
You might recall that earlier this year, FTP's Jon Prosser revealed various leaks about the iOS update that was known then as iOS 19 (now known as iOS 26). These leaks included a recreation of the new Camera app. In March, he showed off the Messages app with redesigned buttons. The following month, Presser released a video showing what he called "the most complete build of iOS 19 yet." It had the Liquid Glass look nailed, or, as Prosser called it, "a glassy illusion."

While Prosser didn't get everything right, including the change to the iOS 26 name, he did get enough right that it made Applefile a lawsuit against Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti. Apple alleges that Prosser and Ramacciotti hatched a plan to break into a developmental iPhone owned by Apple employee Ethan Lipnik, a friend of Ramacciotti. \

In its court filing, Apple claims that Prosser and Ramacciotti obtained Lipnik's passcode for the developmental iPhone and used location-tracking to figure out a period of time when Lipnik would be away from the phone for "an extended period." Ramacciotti, who was receiving financial compensation from Prosser for helping him break into Lipnik's phone, went on a FaceTime call with Prosser after he supposedly accessed Lipnik's developmental iPhone.

Do you feel bad for Apple?

Vote View Result

On that call, Ramacciotti showed Prosser iOS 26 running on Lipnik's developmental iPhone. Using tech to capture the FaceTime call, Prosser now had a video that he shared with others and used it to make recreated renders of iOS 26 for his video.

Apple sues Jon Prosser for allegedly breaking into a developmental iPhone to steal trade secrets

Apple also claims that Lipnik's iPhone contains a "significant amount of additional Apple trade secret information that has not yet been publicly disclosed." How much of that secret information is in Prosser and Ramacciotti's possession is something that Apple does not know.

Video Thumbnail

Apple v. Ramacciotti and Prosser by MacRumors

 


Interestingly, Apple's court papers say that the company first learned about Prosser and Ramacciotti's plan through an anonymous email tip it received on April 4th, 2025. Besides telling Apple the story that allegedly reveals how Prosser obtained the iOS 26 material he leaked, the email also revealed that Prosser was sharing some of the leaks obtained from Lipnik's iPhone with other unnamed iPhone leakers.

Prosser posted a Tweet on Thursday night stating that he disagreed with how Apple presented the events, adding that he certainly did not plot to obtain anyone's iPhone.

Recommended Stories
This anonymously created and sent email to Apple got FPT&#039;s Jon Prosser in hot water. | Image credit-Scribd - Apple sues Jon Prosser for allegedly breaking into a developmental iPhone to steal trade secrets
This anonymously created and sent email to Apple got FPT's Jon Prosser in hot water. | Image credit-Scribd

Apple filed its case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The complaint charges Presser and Ramacciotti of Misappropriation of Trade Secrets Under The Defend Trade Secrets Act and Violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Apple seeks an injunction to prevent further disclosure of its confidential trade secrets. Lipnik has been fired for not following Apple's policies to protect development and unreleased devices and software.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Comments

by Avalanche1 •

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 4

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem

Latest News

The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless