Apple's Spatial Audio-equipped Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale at their Christmas price again

Case in point, the Beats Solo 4, which are manufactured by the same very reasonable $199.95, and somehow, you can now get them in three different colorways for 100 bucks less than that. Case in point, the Beats Solo 4, which are manufactured by the same smartphone market-leading company and are also incredibly a lot younger, having seen daylight just around nine months ago as opposed to more than four years back. These on-ear bad boys are normally priced at areasonable $199.95, and somehow, you can now get them in three different colorways for 100 bucks less than that.

Yes, the Apple -made Beats Solo 4 are half off on Amazon in Matte Black, Cloud Pink, and Slate Blue hues, and what's perhaps even more mind-blowing is that this is actually not the first 50 percent discount we've seen the e-commerce giant offer on this still-fresh, undeniably powerful, and decidedly eye-catching product.

The exact same deal has been available a few times before, which might suggest this latest promotion is not that special. But it is pretty unusual to see such a ginormous Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas discount randomly return in February, so you may want to end your search for the perfect Valentine's Day gift this year right here and right now.









But for their newly reduced price, the fourth-gen Solos come with an absolutely ridiculous 50-hour battery endurance rating, as well as high-res lossless audio support via a USB-C or good old fashioned 3.5mm cable. The design is just as simple, straightforward, and elegant as that price tag needs, and yes, Beats is making sure your lengthiest Spatial Audio-powered music listening sessions will be as comfortable as possible with angled ear cups, a flex-grip headband, and plush cushions.



All in all, the Beats Solo 4 should sound amazing (and not just for their price), perfectly synchronizing with both iPhones and Android handsets to help pass the time on the train or bus, in the park, at school, and even at the office.