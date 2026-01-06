U.S. Big 3 carrier might stop selling Motorola phones in its stores

The latest leak from Even Blass is a stunner for some U.S. Motorola fans





It looked unlike any other phone out at that time with its unibody aluminum build, and front-facing stereo speakers. The leaked image of the phone, which Blass found on a SIM card installation tutorial in an early version of the HTC M7's firmware, was so unusual that many thought it was fake. Of course, it turned out to be legit. I owned the HTC One (M8), the successor to the phone leaked by Evan, and it remains my favorite smartphone of all time. The point of this flashback is to tell you that if there ever is a Hall of Fame created for mobile device leakers, Blass is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.



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If AT&T drops Motorola, what will you do? Leave AT&T. I want my Motorola phones. 51.01% Do nothing. Who cares? 42.28% Stay on AT&T and upgrade to another phone brand. 6.71% Vote 149 Votes





Motorola phones to go would be the Razr foldable flip phones. In the same tweet, the leaker says that Motorola plans on being aggressive and will undercut the With that in mind, Evan recently revealed that AT&T is thinking about dropping Motorola phones from its lineup. Blass says that the firstto go would be the Razr foldable flip phones. In the same tweet, the leaker says that Motorola plans on being aggressive and will undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 8 by placing a $1,500 price tag on its first Motorola Razr Fold book-style foldable.







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Since carriers are in the business of turning profits, we can assume that Motorola phones are not getting rung up as much as AT&T would like to see. AT&T subscribers who are Moto fans could keep their AT&T plans but purchase their devices separately, perhaps from Motorola itself. The latter does have an aggressive social media presence that links to the company's website. AT&T subscribers might prefer making things easier for themselves by purchasing an iPhone or Galaxy handset.

Trailing Apple and Samsung, Motorola is the third-largest smartphone vendor in the U.S.





Motorola has been the third-largest smartphone vendor in the U.S. after Apple and Samsung . The Motorola Droid, released in 2009, was the first real competition that the iPhone faced. Motorola promoted the large number of differences between the walled garden that was iOS and the customization possibilities on the Droid, which was the first phone to run Android 2.0 aka Eclair.





Keep in mind that AT&T is supposedly considering this move and that nothing official has been said by the nation's third-largest carrier. Motorola phones always leave me feeling nostalgic. After buying the OG iPhone, and the BlackBerry Storm, the next few handsets I owned were largely Motorola models including the Motorola Droid 3, Motorola Droid 4, Motorola Droid Maxx, Motorola Droid Turbo, and the Moto Z Droid Force.

Did you own any of these Motorola phones from Android's early days?





The one that got away was the Motorola Droid X which had a huge (at the time) 4.3-inch display. That was the Droid phone I wanted and never bought. Other notable Motorola models from the early days of Android included:





Motorola Flipout-a small Android phone with a 2.8-inch display and a small QWERTY keyboard that would swivel out from behind the screen.

Motorola Atrix 4G-the phone Motorola called the most powerful at the time. The device was equipped with a 4-inch qHD display, a .3MP front-facing camera when video chats were in their infancy, and a fingerprint scanner (not that it was very accurate). Under the hood was a dual-core NVIDIA Tegra 2 chipset, and 1GB of RAM.





If AT&T does decide to eliminate Motorola phones from its lineup, it won't be the end of the world although the move could backfire on the carrier. U.S. Motorola fans who currently are AT&T customers might end up switching wireless providers should the new Motorola phone they want not be available from AT&T .

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For one reason or another, if you weren't into smartphones and mobile tech back in 2012, you missed out on the excitement every time an anonymous leaker with the Twitter account @evleaks posted on Twitter. As many of you know, @evleaks was actually Evan Blass who continues to release high-quality leaks to this day. Perhaps the @evleaks leak I enjoyed covering the most took place in January 2013 when Blass revealed an image of the HTC One M7.