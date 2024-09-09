30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!

2024 Apple AirPods Max get brave new colors and USB-C charging

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple
2024 Apple AirPods Max get brave new colors and USB-C charging
Apple announced AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation and a certified AirPods Pro 2hearing aid feature, but it didn't leave out the over-the-ear AirPods Max. While there are no AirPods Max 2 announced, Apple did bring new colors and more convenient charging option.

AirPods Max colors


  • Starlight
  • Midnight
  • Purple
  • Orange
  • Blue

The AirPods Max are getting a bit long in the tooth, as they are now four years old, yet there isn't much to be improved as they are already one of the most popular over-the-ear headphones.

By issuing the original AirPods Max in more color options, Apple is trying to keep things fresh and exciting while it decides when and how to upgrade them.

AirPods Max USB-C charging


All of Apple's headphones and earphones now come with USB-C charging. After adding the option to the cases of the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC, Apple is bringing the goods to the AirPods Max at long last.

When iOS 18 hits your handset, your AirPods Max will support Apple's Personalized Spatial Audio feature. Hopefully that means Apple has also upgraded the audio chip to what's in the AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro.

Despite the flashy new colors, USB-C charging and spatial audio feature additions, the 2024 AirPods Max price stays absolutely the same, though, at $549.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless