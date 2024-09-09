2024 Apple AirPods Max get brave new colors and USB-C charging
Up Next:
Apple announced AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation and a certified AirPods Pro 2hearing aid feature, but it didn't leave out the over-the-ear AirPods Max. While there are no AirPods Max 2 announced, Apple did bring new colors and more convenient charging option.
Despite the flashy new colors, USB-C charging and spatial audio feature additions, the 2024 AirPods Max price stays absolutely the same, though, at $549.
AirPods Max colors
- Starlight
- Midnight
- Purple
- Orange
- Blue
The AirPods Max are getting a bit long in the tooth, as they are now four years old, yet there isn't much to be improved as they are already one of the most popular over-the-ear headphones.
By issuing the original AirPods Max in more color options, Apple is trying to keep things fresh and exciting while it decides when and how to upgrade them.
By issuing the original AirPods Max in more color options, Apple is trying to keep things fresh and exciting while it decides when and how to upgrade them.
AirPods Max USB-C charging
All of Apple's headphones and earphones now come with USB-C charging. After adding the option to the cases of the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC, Apple is bringing the goods to the AirPods Max at long last.
When iOS 18 hits your handset, your AirPods Max will support Apple's Personalized Spatial Audio feature. Hopefully that means Apple has also upgraded the audio chip to what's in the AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro.
Despite the flashy new colors, USB-C charging and spatial audio feature additions, the 2024 AirPods Max price stays absolutely the same, though, at $549.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: