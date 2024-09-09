2024 Apple AirPods Max get brave new colors and USB-C charging

AirPods Max colors



Starlight

Midnight

Purple

Orange

Blue





The AirPods Max are getting a bit long in the tooth, as they are now four years old, yet there isn't much to be improved as they are already one of the most popular over-the-ear headphones.



By issuing the original AirPods Max in more color options, Apple is trying to keep things fresh and exciting while it decides when and how to upgrade them.





AirPods Max USB-C charging





All of Apple's headphones and earphones now come with USB-C charging. After adding the option to the cases of the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC, Apple is bringing the goods to the AirPods Max at long last.





AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro. When iOS 18 hits your handset, your AirPods Max will support Apple's Personalized Spatial Audio feature. Hopefully that means Apple has also upgraded the audio chip to what's in theor AirPods Pro.



Despite the flashy new colors, USB-C charging and spatial audio feature additions, the 2024 AirPods Max price stays absolutely the same, though, at $549.