New iPhone 17e rumor points to a more modern look but with a disappointing downgrade

iPhone 16e . | Image credit — PhoneArena









The Dynamic Island finally trickles down



According to a iPhone 17e is gearing up for a release sometime this spring. The big news here isn't just about what’s inside, but what’s on the outside. The report claims that the 17e will feature a 6.1-inch display that finally adopts the Dynamic Island. This would mean the end of the notch for Apple’s entry-level lineup, bringing the "e" model in line with the aesthetic of its pricier siblings.



Recommended For You However, it’s not all good news for screen enthusiasts. The leak indicates that despite the design upgrade, the display will stick to a 60Hz refresh rate. According to a fresh rumor out of China , theis gearing up for a release sometime this spring. The big news here isn't just about what’s inside, but what’s on the outside. The report claims that the 17e will feature a 6.1-inch display that finally adopts the Dynamic Island. This would mean the end of the notch for Apple’s entry-level lineup, bringing the "e" model in line with the aesthetic of its pricier siblings.However, it’s not all good news for screen enthusiasts. The leak indicates that despite the design upgrade, the display will stick to a 60Hz refresh rate.





Additionally, the phone is said to be powered by a "downgraded" version of the A19 chip. While the standard iPhone 17 will also likely use an A19, this "e" variant might have slightly lower clock speeds or fewer GPU cores to keep costs down.





On the bright side, the report mentions that MagSafe support is expected, a feature that was notably missing from the conversation surrounding the iPhone 16e







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Why this matters for the budget market



This potential move is significant because it signals Apple's intent to unify its design language across all price points. For years, the budget iPhone (often the SE or "e" model) was easily identifiable by its dated design—thick bezels or a notch when everyone else had moved on. By bringing the Dynamic Island to the 17e, Apple makes the device feel much more "current," which is a huge selling point for casual users who don't care about Pro specs but want a phone that looks new.



However, the persistence of a 60Hz screen in 2026 is a controversial choice. In a landscape where even sub-$300 This potential move is significant because it signals Apple's intent to unify its design language across all price points. For years, the budget iPhone (often the SE or "e" model) was easily identifiable by its dated design—thick bezels or a notch when everyone else had moved on. By bringing the Dynamic Island to the 17e, Apple makes the device feel much more "current," which is a huge selling point for casual users who don't care about Pro specs but want a phone that looks new.However, the persistence of a 60Hz screen in 2026 is a controversial choice. In a landscape where even sub-$300 Android phones from Samsung and Motorola feature 120Hz displays, a 60Hz panel on a premium-brand device stands out for the wrong reasons. The "downgraded" chip is less of a concern; Apple’s silicon is typically so far ahead of the curve that even a binned A19 will likely outperform most mid-range competitors.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Would you buy a 60Hz iPhone in 2026? No, that technology is too old for me. 26.95% Yes, I honestly don't notice the difference. 29.94% Only if the phone is significantly cheaper. 34.73% I'd buy it just for the Dynamic Island design. 8.38% Vote 167 Votes





Looks aren't everything, but they help



I have mixed feelings about this one. On one hand, I love that the entry-level iPhone won't look like a relic from 2020 anymore. The Dynamic Island adds a lot of utility and makes the UI feel alive. If you are buying this for a teenager or a parent who just wants "an iPhone," they are going to love that it looks just like the iPhone 17 Pro at a glance.



On the other hand, sticking with 60Hz is becoming harder to defend. Once you get used to the smoothness of ProMotion (120Hz), going back to 60Hz feels jarring. That said, if the price is right, I think most people won't mind the chip downgrade or the refresh rate.

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