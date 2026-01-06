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New iPhone 17e rumor points to a more modern look but with a disappointing downgrade

Trading raw power for a design upgrade.

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iPhone 16e
iPhone 16e. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apple’s upcoming budget-friendly iPhone 17e might finally look like a modern flagship, though it seems there's a catch regarding its performance. A new report suggests the device will ditch the dated notch for the Dynamic Island while running on a slightly scaled-back version of the A19 chip.

The Dynamic Island finally trickles down


According to a fresh rumor out of China, the iPhone 17e is gearing up for a release sometime this spring. The big news here isn't just about what’s inside, but what’s on the outside. The report claims that the 17e will feature a 6.1-inch display that finally adopts the Dynamic Island. This would mean the end of the notch for Apple’s entry-level lineup, bringing the "e" model in line with the aesthetic of its pricier siblings.

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However, it’s not all good news for screen enthusiasts. The leak indicates that despite the design upgrade, the display will stick to a 60Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the phone is said to be powered by a "downgraded" version of the A19 chip. While the standard iPhone 17 will also likely use an A19, this "e" variant might have slightly lower clock speeds or fewer GPU cores to keep costs down.

On the bright side, the report mentions that MagSafe support is expected, a feature that was notably missing from the conversation surrounding the iPhone 16e.

Smart Pikachu rumor on Weibo
New iPhone 17e rumors. | Image credit — Smart Pikachu (Weibo)

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Why this matters for the budget market


This potential move is significant because it signals Apple's intent to unify its design language across all price points. For years, the budget iPhone (often the SE or "e" model) was easily identifiable by its dated design—thick bezels or a notch when everyone else had moved on. By bringing the Dynamic Island to the 17e, Apple makes the device feel much more "current," which is a huge selling point for casual users who don't care about Pro specs but want a phone that looks new.

However, the persistence of a 60Hz screen in 2026 is a controversial choice. In a landscape where even sub-$300 Android phones from Samsung and Motorola feature 120Hz displays, a 60Hz panel on a premium-brand device stands out for the wrong reasons. The "downgraded" chip is less of a concern; Apple’s silicon is typically so far ahead of the curve that even a binned A19 will likely outperform most mid-range competitors.

Would you buy a 60Hz iPhone in 2026?
No, that technology is too old for me.
26.95%
Yes, I honestly don't notice the difference.
29.94%
Only if the phone is significantly cheaper.
34.73%
I'd buy it just for the Dynamic Island design.
8.38%
167 Votes

Looks aren't everything, but they help


I have mixed feelings about this one. On one hand, I love that the entry-level iPhone won't look like a relic from 2020 anymore. The Dynamic Island adds a lot of utility and makes the UI feel alive. If you are buying this for a teenager or a parent who just wants "an iPhone," they are going to love that it looks just like the iPhone 17 Pro at a glance.

On the other hand, sticking with 60Hz is becoming harder to defend. Once you get used to the smoothness of ProMotion (120Hz), going back to 60Hz feels jarring. That said, if the price is right, I think most people won't mind the chip downgrade or the refresh rate.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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