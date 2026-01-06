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American Airlines joins the free Wi-Fi club, courtesy of AT&T

Thanks to a partnership with AT&T, AAdvantage members can now surf for free on most flights.

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American Airlines is finally ditching those pesky in-flight internet fees. Starting now, the airline is rolling out free high-speed Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members, a move sponsored by AT&T.

Free Wi-Fi on American Airlines is finally here


If you’ve flown American Airlines recently, you probably know the pain of staring at a paywall asking for $15 or more just to check your emails. Well, that era is ending. In a new announcement, American Airlines confirmed it has begun rolling out free high-speed Wi-Fi across its fleet.

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The new perk is sponsored by AT&T, but here is the best part: you don't actually need to be an AT&T customer to use it. The free connection is available to any passenger who is a member of the AAdvantage loyalty program. If you aren't a member yet, you can even sign up for free right from your seat to get online immediately.

Which flights are eligible?


The rollout is happening fast, but it’s technically "phased." As of today, free Wi-Fi is available on all narrow body mainline aircraft and dual-class regional jets. By "early spring," American says it will cover nearly every flight in its network.

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How to connect


Getting online is straightforward. Once you hit cruising altitude (or whenever the crew gives the green light), follow these steps:

  • Enable Airplane Mode and connect to the "aainflight.com" Wi-Fi signal.
  • Open your browser (it should redirect you to the portal).
  • Log in using your AAdvantage number and password.

Why this matters for travelers

Image of woman on an American Airlines flight using WiFi
Image credit — American Airlines

For the longest time, American Airlines was the major holdout among the "Big Three" US carriers when it came to connectivity. While JetBlue has offered free Wi-Fi for years and Delta recently made a huge pivot to free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members, American kept charging reliable fees.

This shift signals that in-flight connectivity is no longer viewed as a luxury perk for business class travelers, but as an essential utility for everyone. With United Airlines also planning to equip its fleet with Starlink in the near future, the landscape has officially shifted. If an airline wants to compete for your ticket in 2026, keeping you offline is no longer an option.

Does free Wi-Fi influence which airline you book?
Yes, it’s a dealbreaker for me.
33.33%
Sometimes, if the price is similar.
26.67%
No, I only care about the ticket price.
33.33%
I actually prefer being offline when I fly.
6.67%
15 Votes

Finally!


It is honestly about time. I have personally avoided American on cross-country trips specifically because I didn't want to gamble on whether I'd have to pay $30 to get some work done. It’s great to see them catching up to Delta and JetBlue.

If you are flying American soon, this is a huge win. Just make sure you have your AAdvantage password saved on your phone before you take off, so you aren't scrambling to reset it at 30,000 feet.

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Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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