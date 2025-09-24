Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

High-end Beats Studio Pro offer premium sound at much cheaper price on Amazon

The headphones are a solid pick for shoppers who want to upgrade their listening without breaking the bank.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman wearing a set of Beats Studio Pro.
If you’re a Beats fan and are looking for new high-end headphones, you’ll definitely be pleased to learn that the Beats Studio Pro are selling at a lower price on Amazon right now.

The retailer is offering a $100 discount on these puppies, allowing you to treat yourself to a set for just under $250. Act fast, though, as the price cut was $150 a few weeks ago, and you never know when someone at Amazon might decide to reduce it again.

Beats Studio Pro: Now $100 off on Amazon!

$100 off (29%)
Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the Beats Studio Pro, allowing you to grab a set for just under $250. The headphones offer premium sound, have good ANC, and deliver up to 40 hours of battery life. They are great value for money, especially at their current price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Ranked among the best high-end wireless headphones in 2025, the Beats Studio Pro offers a lot of bang for the buck. As proper flagship Beats cans, they deliver high-end audio with crisp highs and a strong emphasis on bass. For an even more immersive experience, they also support surround sound and head tracking.

Their ANC is also pretty great, though slightly behind that of rivals like the Sony WH-1000XM6. Nevertheless, the headphones do a solid job of blocking most noises, letting you enjoy your music with fewer distractions.

With a battery life of up to 40 hours and fast charging support that delivers up to an extra four hours after a 10-minute top-up, you’ll definitely be set for long listening sessions—provided the fit is comfortable.

While the headphones have a comfy design, their ear cups are on the smaller side, making them less ideal for users with large ears. However, we don’t think this should stop you from getting a set, as you’ll have 30 days to request a refund if needed.

All in all, the Beats Studio Pro are definitely worth considering. So, if they fit the bill for you, act fast and save with this deal while you still can!

High-end Beats Studio Pro offer premium sound at much cheaper price on Amazon

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 Ultra poll: 56% say a brighter display alone isn't enough to warrant an upgrade

by Iskra Petrova • 1

WhatsApp’s latest new feature is much better on Android

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

T-Mobile forces us to buy cases we don't need, but here's the irony: the iPhone 17 might need extra protection

by Sebastian Pier • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
AT&T and T-Mobile were tricked into granting access to customer info by teenagers who weren't even coders
AT&T and T-Mobile were tricked into granting access to customer info by teenagers who weren't even coders

Latest News

Generously discounted, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains a top choice for savvy shoppers
Generously discounted, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains a top choice for savvy shoppers
98% of you think that T-Mobile refusing to sell you an iPhone 17 solo is practically blackmail
98% of you think that T-Mobile refusing to sell you an iPhone 17 solo is practically blackmail
Galaxy S26 Ultra poll: 56% say a brighter display alone isn't enough to warrant an upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra poll: 56% say a brighter display alone isn't enough to warrant an upgrade
After being told that "Soon" is not an answer, Carl Pei reveals when to expect Nothing OS 4
After being told that "Soon" is not an answer, Carl Pei reveals when to expect Nothing OS 4
iPhone 17 cases that are tough, elegant, diverse: Mageasy’s modular design changes the rules
iPhone 17 cases that are tough, elegant, diverse: Mageasy’s modular design changes the rules
This is your chance to grab the feature-rich JBL Tour Pro 3 for 24% off at Amazon
This is your chance to grab the feature-rich JBL Tour Pro 3 for 24% off at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless