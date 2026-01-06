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AT&T targets T-Mobile's 5G dominance with new FCC filing

AT&T strikes at the right time to increase 5G competitiveness with T-Mobile.

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AT&T Blue Ridge Wireless 3.45 GHz spectrum 5G
AT&T wants to get its hands on more 3.45 GHz spectrum, according to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing spotted by Ookla's Lead Industry Analyst Mike Dano. The carrier wants to lease spectrum from telecommunications provider Blue Ridge Wireless. If approved, the deal will help narrow the spectrum gap between AT&T and T-Mobile.

Timely move



Pennsylvania-based Blue Ridge Wireless is struggling to put the spectrum licenses it bought in 2022 to use. The FCC is on its back to remind it that it must meet buildout obligations by the 2026 deadline.

AT&T has decided to swoop in and propose a mutually beneficial agreement. The company wants to lease twelve 3.45 GHz licenses from Blue Ridge, primarily covering locations in Texas, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania. The transaction is pending the FCC's approval.

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AT&T intends to use the spectrum to boost its network's capacity, enhancing current services and facilitating the rollout of new offerings. This will enable AT&T to deliver more robust services to its entire customer base.

Continued network improvements


In August, AT&T announced that it was purchasing spectrum licenses worth $23 billion from EchoStar to strengthen its low-band and mid-band holdings. Interestingly, that transaction was also a result of the FCC's pressure on EchoStar for not meeting its 5G buildout requirements.

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AT&T activated the 3.45GHz mid-band spectrum it got from EchoStar in November, giving an immediate boost to 5G speed and capacity in more than 5,300 cities. Download speeds increased by up to 80 percent for smartphone users and by up to 55 percent for 5G home internet subscribers.

The Blue Ridge spectrum will further bolster network performance and potentially expand the availability of 5G home internet.

Are you rooting for AT&T to topple T-Mobile's 5G dominance?
Yes
52.23%
No
40.89%
I am rooting for Verizon.
6.87%
291 Votes

AT&T is the second-largest spectrum holder


Spectrum is required for transmitting voice and data, but it's a scarce resource. More spectrum allows carriers to cut down on congestion and offer faster speeds.

AT&T's acquisition of EchoStar's spectrum expanded its assets significantly, but T-Mobile is the dominant holder of spectrum in the US, according to PolicyTracker.

If AT&T is allowed to lease more spectrum, its portfolio will be strengthened further and will provide better network performance. Considering that AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have each been boasting about being the best, securing additional spectrum will allow AT&T to dial up performance and solidify its competitive claims.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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