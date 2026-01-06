Apple is giving the gift of soccer to all Apple TV subscribers





Apple TV just became the ultimate deal for soccer fans



It looks like Apple is finally tearing down the paywall that has kept many casual soccer fans from enjoying Major League Soccer. In an email sent to subscribers today, Apple confirmed that MLS Season Pass will no longer be offered as a separate purchase starting with the 2026 season.



Recommended For You Instead, everything that used to require that extra $14.99/month or $99/season pass—including every live MLS match, the playoffs, and exclusive shows—is being rolled right into your standard Apple TV subscription. If you are already paying for Apple TV (or Apple One), you are effectively getting the entire MLS season for free.



The email also dropped another massive perk for US subscribers: live Formula 1 races are joining the lineup, also at no additional cost. For current MLS Season Pass holders, no action is needed; your specific Season Pass subscription will simply end on February 5, 2026, and you can continue watching via your main Apple TV plan. It looks like Apple is finally tearing down the paywall that has kept many casual soccer fans from enjoying Major League Soccer. In an email sent to subscribers today, Apple confirmed that MLS Season Pass will no longer be offered as a separate purchase starting with the 2026 season.Instead, everything that used to require that extra $14.99/month or $99/season pass—including every live MLS match, the playoffs, and exclusive shows—is being rolled right into your standard Apple TV subscription. If you are already paying for Apple TV (or Apple One), you are effectively getting the entire MLS season for free.The email also dropped another massive perk for US subscribers: live Formula 1 races are joining the lineup, also at no additional cost. For current MLS Season Pass holders, no action is needed; your specific Season Pass subscription will simply end on February 5, 2026, and you can continue watching via your main Apple TV plan.



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Why this is a total game-changer



This move fundamentally changes the value proposition of Apple TV. Since the exclusive partnership began, the biggest complaint has been the "double paywall"—needing a specific, fairly expensive pass on top of everything else just to watch domestic soccer. By removing that barrier, Apple is instantly putting MLS in front of millions of existing subscribers who might not have paid $100 for a season pass but will happily tune in if it's "free."





Who benefits most?



Casual fans: If you were on the fence about MLS, the barrier to entry just vanished.

If you were on the fence about MLS, the barrier to entry just vanished. Apple One subscribers: This adds significant value to the bundle without a price hike.

This adds significant value to the bundle without a price hike. The League (MLS): Viewership should theoretically skyrocket now that the games aren't locked behind a niche, expensive gate.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Will the inclusion of MLS in the standard plan make you watch more games? Yes, I’ll definitely tune in now. 50% Maybe, if there’s a big match on. 14.29% No, I’m still not interested in soccer. 0% I was already paying for the Season Pass, so I just saved! 35.71% Vote 14 Votes





Finally, a win for the consumer



I have to say, I am genuinely happy to see this change. It's great to have all MLS games in one app, but asking fans to pay a premium on top of their existing streaming bills always felt like a hard sell for anyone but the die-hard supporters.



Merging this into the standard subscription transforms Apple TV from "that app with Ted Lasso" into a legitimate sports powerhouse. It feels like Apple and the sports leagues are finally realizing that to grow a sport, you need to make it as easy as possible to watch. I have to say, I am genuinely happy to see this change. It's great to have all MLS games in one app, but asking fans to pay a premium on top of their existing streaming bills always felt like a hard sell for anyone but the die-hard supporters.Merging this into the standard subscription transforms Apple TV from "that app with Ted Lasso" into a legitimate sports powerhouse. It feels like Apple and the sports leagues are finally realizing that to grow a sport, you need to make it as easy as possible to watch.





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Apple is officially removing the standalone MLS Season Pass subscription for the 2026 season, folding all matches and exclusive content directly into the standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost.