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The first-of-a-kind Motorola Signature phone leaks out in super-high-quality images

Moto's first true non-foldable flagship in over 18 months is moving one step closer to its launch.

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Leaked Motorola Signature image in Carbon color
Initially rumored to be called Edge 70 Ultra to line up with the mid-range Edge 70, Motorola's next big Galaxy S26 Ultra alternative recently underwent a surprising branding change in the rumor mill, revealing its undeniably stunning design for the first time a couple of weeks ago and showing more of its "Carbon" and "Martini Olive" colorways today.

Do you like curves?


If yes, you'll probably love the upcoming Motorola Signature. If not, then the aforementioned ultra-thin Edge 70 mid-ranger might be right for you.

It's certainly ironic that the company's non-Edge-branded handset looks "edgier", with pretty aggressive curves around the screen that strongly resemble a number of mid-end and high-end Motorola smartphones released over the last few years, including 2024's Edge 50 Ultra flagship.


Keep in mind that the Edge 60 Ultra is not a thing, which might explain why Motorola is now going with an entirely different name. Because the Edge 50 Ultra was released in May 2024, a spring 2026 launch for the first-ever Motorola Signature device would seem logical, but this recent avalanche of leaks suggests an earlier announcement could be in the cards. Perhaps even as early as next month.

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Turning our attention back to today's (ev) leaked design, it's definitely nice to get a closer and clearer look at the phone's textured rear panel (in both Carbon and Martini Olive hues), as well as gain confirmation that the rear-facing camera system will include a 12-71mm telephoto lens, a primary Sony Lytia sensor, and optical image stabilization.

What about all the other specs?


Well, some of them are also practically etched in stone already, from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor to a 6.7-inch (curved) screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology, not to mention three different 50MP rear-facing cameras.

Other key features that could set the Motorola Signature apart from many of the best Android phones available today are still only rumored, like a built-in stylus that might help explain the name and bring the high-end handset on (roughly) the same level of functionality and versatility as Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra.


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Then you've got the things that are fairly easy to guess but not technically confirmed yet, like 16GB RAM, Android 16 software, and storage variants likely to range from 256GB to 1TB.

Finally, some make-or-break aspects that I'd rather not make any firm predictions on include the phone's battery size and charging speeds. The Edge 50 Ultra, remember, supported mind-blowing 125W wired and 50W wireless charging technology while packing a relatively small (by high-end standards) 4,500mAh cell.

Do you like this leaked Motorola Signature design?
It's absolutely stunning
47.59%
It's okay, but I'm not sold on the curved screen
42.07%
It's okay, but I don't really dig the textured back
6.21%
It's awful
4.14%
145 Votes

But since the Edge 70 incredibly manages to squeeze a 4,800mAh battery into a razor-thin 6mm body and the Motorola Signature is clearly significantly thicker than that, a 5,000mAh+ capacity seems like a given and I could even see that number circle the 6,000mAh mark. Just don't take my word assumption for granted yet.

Are you a visionary?


In addition to today's Motorola Signature images, Evan Blass recently leaked the handset's "crafted for the visionaries" advertising slogan as well, making it obvious that the product will get a pretty aggressive and bombastic marketing campaign.


Before hearing anything on pricing, it's definitely hard to anticipate how effective said campaign will prove, but as long as the Motorola Signature is (at least) a couple of hundred bucks cheaper than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, I believe it has a more than decent chance of becoming a solid box-office hit around the world.

Among others, that's because there still aren't a lot of pen-wielding high-end Android phones on the market today, and that glorious design also looks set to turn heads, make mouths drool, and ultimately earn Motorola quite a bit of money from folks who don't want to follow the Samsung or iPhone-owning flocks.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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