Motorola’s iPhone Air competitor is getting a Pro version with even faster charging
Motorola is teasing the Moto X70 Air Pro, which could launch as the Edge 70 Pro internationally.
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Motorola is working on the launch of at least one new smartphone in the coming weeks, though rumors suggest even more upcoming premieres. One of those is getting much clearer with an official teaser and a couple of intriguing leaks.
Motorola teased the upcoming Moto X70 Air Pro with a post (source in Chinese) on the Chinese social network Weibo. The company hasn’t shared any specific details about the device, saying it’ll be “more Pro” and with even more AI. There’s no official launch date, but the premiere will probably be in January.
Meanwhile, a Motorola smartphone, which is likely the X70 Air Pro, was spotted on the Chinese regulator’s 3C database. Bearing model number XT2603-1, the device is revealed to support up to 90W wired charging. That’s faster than the 67W supported by the X70 Air and its global version, the Motorola Edge 70.
Besides revealing some of its battery details, the 3C database entry also clarifies an earlier leak about the Motorola device with model number XT2603-1. In November, the same smartphone appeared in the Geekbench database, showing the results of a benchmark test, which tipster Anvin said was done with the upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chipset.
It would be somewhat surprising for Motorola to double down on the slim phone concept, considering how bad that played out for Apple and Samsung. Reportedly, the iPhone Air has suffered abysmal sales, and the Galaxy S25 Edge did so poorly that Samsung may have dropped its successor altogether.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Motorola has more success with its slim phone than both Apple and Samsung, but that would happen only if it sells it at a reasonable price. That’s the last challenge it needs to solve, after it already offers a decent battery life and fast charging.
Moto X70 Air Pro is coming soon, likely with faster charging
Motorola teased the upcoming Moto X70 Air Pro with a post (source in Chinese) on the Chinese social network Weibo. The company hasn’t shared any specific details about the device, saying it’ll be “more Pro” and with even more AI. There’s no official launch date, but the premiere will probably be in January.
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One of Motorola's upcoming devices in the 3C database. | Image by Image credit – 3C/PhoneArena
Meanwhile, a Motorola smartphone, which is likely the X70 Air Pro, was spotted on the Chinese regulator’s 3C database. Bearing model number XT2603-1, the device is revealed to support up to 90W wired charging. That’s faster than the 67W supported by the X70 Air and its global version, the Motorola Edge 70.
Premiering a new Snapdragon chipset
The promotional image for the upcoming Motorola X70 Air Pro. | Image by Image credit – Motorola/Weibo
Besides revealing some of its battery details, the 3C database entry also clarifies an earlier leak about the Motorola device with model number XT2603-1. In November, the same smartphone appeared in the Geekbench database, showing the results of a benchmark test, which tipster Anvin said was done with the upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chipset.
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Those new details clarify some of the confusion about Motorola’s plans. The company is also preparing a phone with the non-elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. That’s likely to be either a Motorola Edge 70 Ultra or the company’s first Signature device.
Which is the most important feature of a slim smartphone for you?
A large battery, despite the thin profile
48.72%
Pro-level cameras
21.79%
Fast charging, even a smaller battery
3.85%
Flagship performance
25.64%
It would be somewhat surprising for Motorola to double down on the slim phone concept, considering how bad that played out for Apple and Samsung. Reportedly, the iPhone Air has suffered abysmal sales, and the Galaxy S25 Edge did so poorly that Samsung may have dropped its successor altogether.
It all depends on the price
I wouldn’t be surprised if Motorola has more success with its slim phone than both Apple and Samsung, but that would happen only if it sells it at a reasonable price. That’s the last challenge it needs to solve, after it already offers a decent battery life and fast charging.
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