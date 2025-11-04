Moto G 2026 arrives with selfie camera upgrade, big battery, and new colors – and your wallet will thank you
Motorola's latest super-affordable phone is now here with some new, eye-catching colors, 5G, a big battery and AI-powered cameras.
Motorola is unleashing today two new budget-friendly models to its Moto G portfolio in the U.S. – the Moto G Play and the Moto G 2026. The Moto G brings an AI-powered camera system, a bold display, and all at an affordable price.
Moto G 2026 design and display
The Moto G 2026 features a recognizable Moto design in two fresh and unique colors: Pantone Cattleya Orchid, a rich purple hue, and Pantone Slipstream, a trendy gray color. The design is simple and elegant as usual, and on top of it all, the phone comes with something flagship phones have forgotten nowadays: the 3.5mm headphone jack.
It's a relatively standard-looking device with 167.15 x 76.40 x 8.44mm dimensions and weighs 202g, a bit on the heavier side in comparison to some of the new slim-chic models. But nevertheless, a standard, comfortable weight that should be just enough for you not to feel like you may drop it at any time. The phone comes with an IP52 water-repellent rating.
On the front, we have a big 6.7-inch LCD display, equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth multitasking. The display can reach up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.
Camera
The camera on the Moto G 2026 is enhanced with AI powers, including Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, and Portrait mode. The 50 MP main camera features Quad Pixel Technology for sharper, vibrant results in trickier conditions. There's also a Macro Vision camera for close-ups. Now, Motorola has upgraded the Moto G's selfie camera, and it is now 32 MP instead of the 16 MP on the predecessor.
Moto G 2026 hardware and software
The Moto G 2026 comes with a generous 5,200mAh battery cell that the company claims can last for two days on a single charge. Meanwhile, the phone also supports 30W fast charging, ensuring that charging the device is quick and easy.
Moto G 2026 specs at a glance:
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor
- 6.7” display LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- 5200mAh battery
- 30W charging support
- 4GB of RAM, expandable with RAM Boost
- 128GB of storage, expandable with microSD
- Cameras: 50MP main with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, 2MP Macro Vision, Ambient Light Sensor, 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Android 16
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with Android 16 out of the box. You can also take advantage of Google Gemini and Circle to Search, as well as Motorola's Hello UX, which includes tools like Moto Secure, Family Space, and Gestures.
Moto G 2026 availability
Image Credit - Motorola
A good budget-friendly phone
Moto G 2026 is a great option for kids, the elderly, or just budget-conscious users
