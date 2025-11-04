Moto G 2026 arrives with selfie camera upgrade, big battery, and new colors – and your wallet will thank you

Moto G 2026 design and display

It's a relatively standard-looking device with 167.15 x 76.40 x 8.44mm dimensions and weighs 202g, a bit on the heavier side in comparison to some of the new slim-chic models. But nevertheless, a standard, comfortable weight that should be just enough for you not to feel like you may drop it at any time. The phone comes with an IP52 water-repellent rating.





Camera

Moto G 2026 hardware and software

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor

6.7” display LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5200mAh battery

30W charging support

4GB of RAM, expandable with RAM Boost

128GB of storage, expandable with microSD

Cameras: 50MP main with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, 2MP Macro Vision, Ambient Light Sensor, 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Android 16

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with Android 16 out of the box. You can also take advantage of Google Gemini and Circle to Search, as well as Motorola's Hello UX, which includes tools like Moto Secure, Family Space, and Gestures.



Moto G 2026 availability





T-Mobile

A good budget-friendly phone

Moto G 2026 is a great option for kids, the elderly, or just budget-conscious users

