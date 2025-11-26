iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 – the near-Elite chip for Android’s next wave

Slower than the top-tier Elite, but strong enough to handle intensive apps and gaming.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Processors Qualcomm
"Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 logo displayed on a metallic gold mobile processor chip.
Qualcomm isn’t slowing down this season. After dropping its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 not long ago, the company is now following it up with another high-end chip for Android phones.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 arrives


When Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it mentioned a non-Elite version was coming soon to bring similar features to a lower-tier flagship segment. That chip is here now, and while it’s tuned down in performance, it keeps most of the same core capabilities.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is built on TSMC’s 3nm process, just like the Elite, and keeps the 2 + 6 CPU layout – two prime cores, six performance cores – plus the Adreno 840 GPU. The difference? Clock speeds. Both the third-gen Oryon cores and the GPU run lower than what you get on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Actually, Qualcomm compares this new chip to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from 2023, claiming 36% better CPU performance and 11% GPU improvement, along with efficiency gains. But with architecture updates since then, I believe the Elite Gen 5 is the more relevant benchmark.

Recommended For You

Those percentage gains are measured against the two-year-old 8 Gen 3. | Image by Qualcomm

As I mentioned, the CPU structure mirrors the Elite, but at slower speeds – six performance cores top out at 3.32GHz, and the two prime cores hit 3.8GHz, compared to 3.62GHz and 4.6GHz on the Elite. On paper, this even puts the 8 Gen 5 just below last year’s Elite in raw performance, though real-world benchmarks will tell the full story.

There are a few other trade-offs. The standard Gen 5’s X80 modem has slightly lower peak 5G speeds, while Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, satellite, and UWB remain the same. UFS 4.1 isn’t supported, and both the Adreno GPU and Hexagon AI NPU are a step down from the Elite. It still uses the Adreno 840 GPU with Frame Motion Engine 3.0, but misses Adreno High-Performance Memory (HPM).

In short, I can say that this chip will be more than enough for about 90% of users, but it doesn’t quite have the extreme performance needed for pro-level mobile gaming or really intensive AI workloads.

Other specs, like charging, display support, and most camera features, are identical to the Elite. So any phone running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 should still feel fast, responsive, and very capable.

First phones coming soon


The first phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 are coming soon. | Image by Qualcomm

Qualcomm says several manufacturers, including OnePlus, Motorola, and vivo, will use this chip in new phones, with launches starting in the next few weeks. I think this almost certainly means the OnePlus 15R, confirmed for a US launch on December 17, will run the 8 Gen 5.

So, this means that soon enough, we’ll have the device in hand and be able to compare it directly to its Elite sibling inside the OnePlus 15.

Would you consider a phone with 8 Gen 5 a “flagship killer”?

Vote View Result

Perfect for flagship killers


Looking at the specs alone, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 seems tailor-made for all the “flagship killers” set to launch this year and next. It’s not Qualcomm’s absolute fastest chip, but it’s far from a mid-range processor, even if most of the phones that might adopt it fall into that mid-to-high tier, just like the OnePlus 15R.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear

Latest News

A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
This year, everyone wants AI to shop for you – Perplexity announces its own assistant, too
This year, everyone wants AI to shop for you – Perplexity announces its own assistant, too
This new Android malware is scary – it steals banking info and records your screen in secret
This new Android malware is scary – it steals banking info and records your screen in secret
Best Black Friday tablet deals: 35+ offers to splurge on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more
Best Black Friday tablet deals: 35+ offers to splurge on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more
OpenAI has finally addressed a major problem with ChatGPT’s voice mode feature
OpenAI has finally addressed a major problem with ChatGPT’s voice mode feature
Best Buy is selling this beautiful Galaxy Tab S10 Lite model at an unbeatable discount today only
Best Buy is selling this beautiful Galaxy Tab S10 Lite model at an unbeatable discount today only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless